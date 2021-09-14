City forms committee to continue open spaces discussion
SHERIDAN — On Monday, Sheridan City Council formed a committee to continue the city’s long-standing discussion on open spaces in subdivisions. The discussion comes nearly a year after the approval of the Hidden Bridge subdivision off Mydland Road, according to Community Development Director Wade Sanner. One of several key objections to the subdivision at the time was how little open space was included in the development.www.thesheridanpress.com
