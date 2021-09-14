Sheridan College rodeo team begins season in Cheyenne
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team traveled to Cheyenne for its first rodeo of the season last weekend. The men’s team placed fifth with 220 points. Wyatt Phelps won the bull riding in the shirt round and on average. He finished third in the long round. Coby Johnson ranked sixth in the bull riding long round and sixth based on average. Bronc rider Cody Weeks was fifth in both the long round and on average.www.thesheridanpress.com
