Music

MAX CAVALERA: I Love METALLICA's 'Black Album'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", former SEPULTURA and current SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera spoke about his love of METALLICA, in particular the "Black Album," which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When I was a kid, I had long hair, and my cousin was trying to get me to go straight, to be a 'normal' citizen. So he wanted me to cut my hair. So he offered to buy me any imported record I wanted if I cut my hair. So I picked 'Ride The Lightning'. So I cut my hair, I got 'Ride The Lightning', the hair grew back and I scored an amazing record.

www.blabbermouth.net

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

COREY TAYLOR Says He Was 'Shocked' The First Time He Heard METALLICA's 'Black Album'

Celebrating his contribution to "The Metallica Blacklist", Corey Taylor sat down for a four-part conversation with Knotfest.com's Ryan J. Downey. In the fourth and final part of the chat, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman talks about his cover of "Holier Than Thou" and the enduring impact of METALLICA's self-titled LP, commonly known as the "Black Album."
MUSIC
Kerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
CHICAGO, IL
State
Arizona State
loudersound.com

Iron Butterfly drummer Ron Bushy dead at 79

Iron Butterfly drummer Ron Bushy has died at the age of 78, after a battle with oesophageal cancer. The news was confirmed by the band, who released a statement on Facebook that said, "Ron Bushy our beloved legendary drummer of Iron Butterfly has passed away peacefully, with his wife Nancy by his side, at 12:05am on August 29th at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. All three of his daughters were also with him. He was a real fighter. He was born Dec 23, 1941. He will be deeply missed!"
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 Announces 'Sinner' Album, Releases Video For Song 'Qué Pasa' Featuring DAVE MUSTAINE

ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 will release his new solo album, "Sinner", on Friday, October 29 (just in time for Halloween) via Big Machine Records. Today's album announcement is highlighted by the release of the first track from the album, the epic "Qué Pasa" which revolves around a distinctive vocal refrain. Originally built with a sample, John opted to have it reworked by Grammy-winning MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine.
MUSIC
Person
Marc Rizzo
Person
Dino Cazares
Person
Max Cavalera
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED Remembers Playing Advance Tape Of METALLICA's 'Black Album' For FOREIGNER's LOU GRAMM

In a new interview with the METALLICA fan-club magazine So What!, the band's former bassist was asked how he felt when the recording sessions for METALLICA's 1991 self-titled album — better known as the "Black Album" — came to a close. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Prideful is my first word. I was really, really proud. Confident and excited for people that I respected to hear it.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD Remembers Hearing METALLICA For First Time: 'I Was, Like, 'This Is Badass, Man'

In a new interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", BUCKCHERRY singer spoke about his love of METALLICA, in particular the band's early records. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I grew up in Orange County, California. Basically, my rock foundation was all independent punk rock records so I never really got into quote-unquote big rock records until I was, like, maybe 17. And I befriended these two guys — they were friends of mine — and they were just crazy METALLICA fans, and they gave me 'Kill 'Em All', that record, and that was the record that did it for me. I was, like, 'This is badass, man.'
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 On DAVE MUSTAINE's Guest Appearance In 'Qué Pasa' Song: 'It Was A Complete Honor'

ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 will release his new solo album, "Sinner", on Friday, October 29 (just in time for Halloween) via Big Machine Records. The first single from the album, the epic "Qué Pasa", revolves around a distinctive vocal refrain. Originally built with a sample, John opted to have it reworked by Grammy-winning MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine.
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Metallica Releases Massive ‘Black Album’ Box Set & Tribute Collection

Out today (September 10th) is the multi-media box set edition of Metallica's self-titled 1991 set, better known to fans as the “Black Album.” The massive Metallica “Deluxe Box Set” includes 14 CD's, six LP's, and six DVD's among much more. The band will appear tonight on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Check your local listings for stations and times.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ghost’s Tobias Forge on his love for Metallica: ‘I had a Metallica poster from Metal Hammer on my bedroom wall’

Ghost mainman Tobias Forge admits that his teenage self would be filled with “utter amazement” at the fact that he now considers the members of Metallica his friends. “I have moments when I’ve been on tour with them, or worked with them, where the older, slightly more blasé version of myself gets a little tap on the shoulder from my younger self: ‘This is fucking cool!’” Forge admits in the next issue of Metal Hammer magazine. “My older brother was a Metallica fan, so they were always present when I was growing up. I actually had a poster from Metal Hammer on my wall - it had the Jump In The Fire demon on it, but with a Master Of Puppets-era picture.”
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Metallica (The Black Album) Remastered Deluxe Box Set

MMR VIPs enter for your chance to win Metallica – the Black Album – Remastered Deluxe Box Set. Metallica marks the 30th anniversary of its self-titled fifth album — a/k/a The Black Album — with two landmark releases, both out September 10th on the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Metallica.com to...
MUSIC
Variety

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Metallica's Black Album reissue reinforces its place as one of rock's greatest albums

It was the blockbuster breakthrough album that transformed Metallica into the Mount Rushmore of heavy rock, a monumental career peak that the black-clad post-thrash overlords would arguably never reach again. Much like Nirvana’s Nevermind, released just a few weeks later in 1991, Metallica’s self-titled fifth album scored huge crossover success and became a major cultural milestone. Both albums went on to sell more than 30 million copies, reshaping the post-grunge and alt.rock landscape of the dawning decade ahead.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

FRANK BELLO Says Songs On ANTHRAX's 'State Of Euphoria' Album Didn't Have Enough Of A 'Baking Period' Before Being Recorded

In a new interview with DeWook Tour, ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello, who is currently promoting his upcoming memoir, "Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax", was asked if there is one album in the band's catalog that he would like to go back to and do differently if he had a chance to. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When I got in the band, it was tunnel vision, man. It was a goal, and we had to do this. So, from 'Spreading The Disease'… 'Among The Living' was the breakthrough; it was a good time in everybody's life. And that became touring, record — that kind of thing — touring, record. And it was so busy — I mean, we were never home. So there would be so many tours. And every time we finished one tour, somebody would ask us to do another tour. And it was all good to be wanted. But one thing we always — we don't regret, because it's still a good record, but I just think some of those songs on 'State Of Euphoria', if we just had a little more time to bake them, to really sit [with them]… And I'm being really honest when I say this — we didn't have enough time, as we do now. Obviously, it's a different time. But we like to live songs. You play it in your stereo, you go in your car and you take rides and stuff like that. At that time, believe it or not, man, we were in the studio and there was another took booked already as we were in the studio. It was a deadline. And that baking period, I call it, where you just live with the songs, and maybe you take out a verse or a piece of a verse…
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA To Play Intimate Show In San Francisco Tonight; Proof Of Vaccination Required To Attend

METALLICA will play a special intimate concert tonight (Thursday, September 16) at the 500-capacity The Independent in downtown San Francisco. The heavy metal giants, who are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their mega-selling self-titled album, shared the news of the last-minute gig via social media earlier today. They wrote: "Hey! Gonna let you in on a little secret .. We're playing tonight at The Independent in downtown SF. Grab a $20 bill and get your ass to the box office right now! Proof of vaxx is required to get a wristband and it's gonna sell out fast. One ticket per person, cash only!"
NME

Various artists – ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ review: a sprawling tribute to ‘The Black Album’

The anniversary covers album, behind the scenes, is a political and diplomatic nightmare. You approach your A-list of dream acts you’d like to contribute and, sure enough, they all want to do the big hit single. Before you know it you’re imposing your own personal pecking order on the whole panoply of music, puncturing egos left, right and centre and offending your entire contacts list just by trying to get someone to cover ‘Outro (Weird)’.
MUSIC

