Gary Laubach has retired from broadcasting high school sports, but still has a voice in the game with Lafayette football

Gary Laubach has retired as RCN sports director and from doing high school games after being a fixture for 50 years, but he will be back in the broadcast booth at Fisher Stadium on Saturday for Lafayette's home opener against New Hampshire. Keith Groller/The Morning Call

The way Gary Laubach likes to tell it, $15 was the difference between him having a career in television broadcasting instead of radio.

Laubach was an English teacher at Wilson Area High School in the early 1970s when he received a note at school to call Dick Hammer, the legendary radio broadcaster at WEST in Easton.

He couldn’t call Hammer right away because he had to keep an eye on students at a pep rally being held in the school that day.

When the pep rally was over, Laubach went back to the school office and found another note, this one from Bob Gehris who was working on sports telecasts for Twin County Cable.

Laubach called up both men and was offered jobs as color analysts for the upcoming basketball season, one for radio, and one for TV.

WEST was offering $15, Twin County was offering $30.

“I talked it over with my wife and she felt, as I did, that television was the future and earning twice the money was a no-brainer,” Laubach said. “I called up Dick Hammer and said I appreciated the offer and would have loved to work alongside him, but the Twin County offer was, as ‘The Godfather’ once implied, an offer I could not refuse.”

Over the next 51 years, Laubach would become a Lehigh Valley media fixture and earned a front-row seat to many of the most memorable moments in local sports history. He broadcast hundreds of games in a variety of sports and prided himself in doing it in a prepared, professional, and classy manner, often letting the action speak for itself.

He provided the soundtrack to championship events in basketball, football, baseball, wrestling, softball, soccer, field hockey, tennis and more. He even did boxing, professional wrestling, worked a Flyers playoff game with legendary Philly broadcasters Gene Hart and Don Earle and did a Philadelphia Atoms North American League Soccer game at Veterans Stadium. He has hosted telethons for charity.

As Twin County changed its name to C-Tec and then to RCN, Laubach was a constant on the high school broadcasts, and then about 23 years ago, he became the play-by-play voice for Lafayette football and basketball and what is known as the Lafayette Sports Network.

Earlier this year, Laubach announced his retirement after 50 years of involvement in high school coverage, first as a color analyst and then as the cable company’s lead play-by-play voice.

He also resigned as RCN’s sports director, but he will continue as the play-by-play on Lafayette football and men’s and women’s basketball telecasts.

His first assignment of the new football season is on Saturday when Lafayette hosts New Hampshire at Fisher Stadium. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.

“It’s time,” Laubach said of leaving the high school scene. “I didn’t ever want to hang around to a point where I couldn’t do the job well. I didn’t want to hang around to where it became a little bit of a burden. It was more difficult this past year to get the stats and lineups because we did games from the studio due to COVID. It became a little bit more of a hassle. So I am weaning myself away by still doing Lafayette where it’s easier to get all of that information because of sports information directors.”

Not being able to work high school games in person since March of 2020 provided one big regret for Laubach.

“It was so hard this past year because I didn’t see the people, I didn’t see the fans, I didn’t see the coaches,” he said. “I didn’t get to talk to the players. I didn’t get to say goodbye in person to the coaches, the athletic directors, the stat guys … and express how much I appreciated them over the years. Without them, this job would have been a nightmare. You don’t just show up on a Friday night and do a game. Some people think that’s what happens, but it couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Tom Stoudt and Mike Joseph, who are two of Laubach’s many color analysts over the years, have marveled at his preparation for each game.

“His knowledge and his professionalism are just incredible,” said Joseph, a former Parkland High and Lafayette football player who has spent more than a decade working games with Laubach. “No one prepares for a football game like Gary. No one goes that extra mile and gets all of the stats and background information on coaches and players like he does. When he sets up his sheets in the booth, it’s like a cockpit up there and he’s flying a jet. I’m just a co-pilot who is watching a surgeon at work.”

Laubach’s knowledge of sports began by playing three different ones at Wilson Area High School in the 1960s. He was a starter in football, basketball, and baseball.

He still talks about playing against Larry Miller and Catasauqua before about 12,000 people at the Farm Show Arena in Harrisburg.

“In 1963, my junior year, we beat Bethlehem at the Farm Show and then got to play Larry Miller and Catasauqua and lost to them in a tight ballgame,” Laubach said. “We played the games in Harrisburg because there was no place in the Valley that could hold that many people. I played against Larry three times and whenever anybody asks who’s the greatest, the answer is him without much discussion needed.”

Laubach played point guard in basketball, quarterback in football, and was a shortstop and pitcher in baseball.

“I always say that playing those positions helped me become a broadcaster because I was kind of in the position to oversee everything,” he said. “Those were absolutely the best positions to play to understand the game. I do reflect on those times quite often, and they are all great memories.”

Laubach continued to play baseball and basketball at Moravian College where he also earned a degree in English and after graduation was immediately hired as a teacher at Wilson.

He was the MAC pitcher of the year in baseball as a junior in 1967.

“And then I hurt my elbow and didn’t quite have the same success as a senior, but I threw a knuckleball like Hoyt Wilhelm,” he said. “I couldn’t break a pane of glass, but I could still spot the ball pretty well.”

Laubach said it would be difficult to single out games as being the best this, or greatest that.

He did remember a five-overtime district championship game between Whitehall and Parkland played at Lafayette in 1997. It was decided on Jerry Lloyd’s shot at the buzzer.

He also said one of his best memories was doing a 90-minute pregame show on the Lafayette Sports Network that was viewed on the jumbotron at Yankee Stadium prior to the 2014 Lehigh-Lafayette football game, the 150th edition of college football’s most-played rivalry, at one of the world’s most famous sports venues. It didn’t hurt that the Leopards won the game in a rout.

“He has been a fantastic mentor to me and everyone who works with him,” Joseph said. “He makes everyone so comfortable. He’s willing to give you feedback and you listen because no one does it better.”

Laubach is glad to still keep his voice in the game by doing Lafayette events and has appreciated his association with the school. “They’re great student-athletes here and it’s a pleasure to watch them grow as players and young men during their careers,” he said.

As for missing high school games, Laubach said it’s a little strange not to be preparing for a game all week and leaving the house for a stadium at about 3:30 or 4 on Friday afternoon.

But he takes with him hundreds of cherished memories and doesn’t regret not moving up to the professional level despite having the talent and opportunity to do so.

“I always put my family first and wanted to do what was best for them,” he said. “I also never let my broadcasting get in the way of my teaching career either. My students came first. If they took a test on a Tuesday, they were getting that test back on Wednesday, even if I had a game that Tuesday night.”

Laubach feels blessed to have touched the lives of so many fans, players, and coaches through his words. His broadcasts will live on forever through technology and media platforms such as YouTube.

“It doesn’t get much better than getting paid to watch a game and talk about it,” he said. “Who doesn’t want to be a sports broadcaster? I am very lucky because my whole life, my whole career, everything just fell into place. It has been a great ride that I’d do all over again.”

