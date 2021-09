The fiancé of a missing 22-year-old woman he traveled with on a cross-country road trip to visit a number of national parks is now a person of interest in her disappearance. Police in North Point, Florida on Wednesday said Brian Laundrie, 23, hasn't agreed to an interview with investigators since Gabrielle Petito was reported missing by her family last weekend. Laundrie "hasn't provided any helpful details," according to the North Point Police Department.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO