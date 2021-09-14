Tyreese Giles, 21, Charged In North Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis last week.

Tyreese Joseph Giles faces a second-degree murder charge in Hennepin County.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a shooting at Pennwood Market, on the 2100 block of Glenwood Avenue on Thursday.

Two men were taken to the hospital, and one of them later succumbed to his injuries and died. It marked the 65th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.

At the scene, officers found discharged cartridge casings and accessed surveillance video from the market.

The video reportedly shows that the victim was standing outside the market with two other men. The three men then ran away, as Giles apparently runs towards the victim and shoots him. He continues to shoot the victim even after he is on the ground.

The complaint says a witness fired back at Giles before loading the victim in a car and driving him to the hospital.

Giles arrived at the hospital nine minutes after the shooting, wearing clothing matching the surveillance video.

If convicted, he could face 40 years in prison.

