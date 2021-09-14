Airport companies hiring as Lee County Port Authority hosts job fair at Southwest Florida International Airport

Earlier today, the Lee County Port Authority were the hosts of an airport job fair at Southwest Florida International Airport.

It took place in the airport’s employee parking lot. Plenty of employers turned out at the employee parking lot at RSW Airport. That’s because plenty of employers are hiring right now- airport companies to be specific. They’re hiring drivers, cabin cleaners, sales associates… you name it and they’ve got it.

“We are looking to fill positions on all shifts. Looking to start as soon as possible!” said Llysa Morales, Recruiter with Diverse Facility Solutions.

Companies such as Diverse Facility Solutions, a janitorial company that is hiring full-time janitorial positions. Llysa Morales works for the company, saying this is her first year at the RSW job fair. The turnout of applicants, she says, has been promising.

“Everybody that has come up has seemed pretty interested," said Morales. "We’re receiving applications and resumes from everybody, letting them know that we are looking to fill these positions as soon as possible. We’ve had a pretty good turn out.”

In fact, more than 200 positions are available- both full-time and part-time- among those airport companies. Some of those companies are even offering hiring incentives as they prepare for a busy season ahead.

“Just really ramping up for season coming up in October," says Jacki Schmidt, HR Hiring Manager with Paradies Lagardere. "We also offer a $300 sign-on bonus right now if you come on with us. This has been a great day, there’s a lot of people and we’ve gotten a lot of good applicants.”

And two people we spoke to say they were hired on the spot so there are plenty of jobs to go around. You can find more information about job opportunities on the Southwest Florida International Airport website .