Why I plan on attending a large academic conference this fall

As August has slipped away into a moment in time, school is officially back in session. Per syllabus disclaimers and curious students inquiring from the back of class, attendance policies have become the forefront of discussions held during initial class meetings. Whether your class meets Monday and Friday or has a flex-in-person modality, the attendance policy can have a lot of influence over a student’s success. Per the official statement on attendance during these unprecedented times, Liesl Folks, the senior vice president for Academic Affairs and provost stated, “I ask that the faculty make every effort to provide reasonable accommodations for students who cannot come to class due to illness." This is a great step and is achievable when professors are able to offer effective ways for students to play “catch-up” after missing a few classes.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO