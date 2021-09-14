Why I plan on attending a large academic conference this fall
Last month the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts noted the difficulty of trying to organize large in-person meetings during a pandemic: “Conferences for hundreds or thousands of people cannot be put together without a long lead time, unless someone is trying to create a performance art homage to the Fyre Festival.” At the time, I was thinking about the annual meeting of the American Political Science Association (APSA), which will be held Sept. 30 to Oct. 3.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0