2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Confirmed Via Ordering System Leak
We’ve known for some time now that Ford is developing an ultra-high-performance variant of the all-new Ford Bronco. For a while, many thought this model would be called the Ford Bronco Warthog, thanks to a trademark filing, an Easter egg on a prototype, and a leaked supplier letter. However, Ford Authority exclusively reported earlier this year that this new model would in fact be called the Ford Bronco Raptor and that it will be powered by Ford’s 3.0L EcoBoost V6. Now, Ford Authority has independently confirmed that the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is officially in Ford’s ordering system.fordauthority.com
