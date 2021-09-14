CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Confirmed Via Ordering System Leak

fordauthority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve known for some time now that Ford is developing an ultra-high-performance variant of the all-new Ford Bronco. For a while, many thought this model would be called the Ford Bronco Warthog, thanks to a trademark filing, an Easter egg on a prototype, and a leaked supplier letter. However, Ford Authority exclusively reported earlier this year that this new model would in fact be called the Ford Bronco Raptor and that it will be powered by Ford’s 3.0L EcoBoost V6. Now, Ford Authority has independently confirmed that the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is officially in Ford’s ordering system.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

1995 Ford Explorer XLT With Just 38K Miles Up For Auction

Aside from a Jurassic Park tribute and a Family Truckster-styled SUV that pays homage to National Lampoon’s Vacation, we rarely see older Ford Explorer models pop up at auction. That’s because, well, Ford’s long-running family hauler isn’t really a collectible vehicle, at least for now. But that perception may change a bit thanks to this 1995 Ford Explorer XLT that just went up for auction at Cars & Bids.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang California Special Spotted With New Logo, Wheels

The Ford Mustang California Special has been around almost as long as the Mustang itself, adding a bit of West Coast flair to Ford’s iconic pony car in its early days. The California Special disappeared for decades before Ford brought it back for the S197 generation, and it’s been mostly a staple in the lineup ever since. Now, Ford Authority spies have captured a 2022 Ford Mustang California Special prototype driving around with a few new touches that differentiate it from the current model.
CARS
Road & Track

Ford Maverick Hybrid Orders Reportedly Postponed

A dealer bulletin released by Ford, later shared to the Maverick Chat forum, confirmed that orders for the hybrid variants of the new 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup are being postponed until further notice. When the Maverick made its debut earlier this year, the compact pickup's base powertrain was at...
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang GT Hangs Off Trailer After Major Ramp Fail: Video

One doesn’t have to look far for embarrassing videos involving vehicles on the internet, as we’ve seen more than our fair share of Ford Mustang fails, along with terrible decisions involving Blue Oval vehicles near bodies of water and massive towing fails. The latest example of automotive debauchery comes to us from Reddit, and it demonstrates yet another epidemic in today’s world – people who don’t know how to load vehicles on trailers, starring everyone’s favorite crash subject – the Ford Mustang GT.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Raptor#Ford F 150#Ford Ranger#Ford Authority#Ford Bronco Raptor#Fomoco#Adaptive Cruise Control#B O#The Bronco Raptor#Fox Live Valve#Wildtrak
Motorious

Classic Ford Bronco Rendering To Race Truck Is An Interesting Remake

We’ve seen a lot of classic remixes, and this one is just as interesting!. While some people might spend time looking for accessories for your Ford Bronco like top-rated window deflectors or off-road lights, others are up to something else. Take for example a recent rendering that’s making the rounds, that makes the Ford Bronco less of a Ford Bronco than it’s ever been before. This Ford Bronco is ready to hit the track, and no the dirt track either.
CARS
fordauthority.com

First Year 1957 Ford Ranchero Custom For Sale: Video

The Ford Ranchero was first introduced in December of 1956 for the 1957 model year, beating the Chevy El Camino to market by two years. It was an amalgam of a two-door Ranch Wagon station wagon, short-wheelbase Custom sedan, and a Courier sedan delivery, with an integrated cab and reinforced cargo box. Though built on an automobile assembly line, the Ranchero was sold through Ford’s truck division.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

GM HD Lineup May Get 500+ HP Diesel Engine To Take On Power Stroke

In the world of heavy-duty trucks, horsepower and torque are kings. All three Detroit automakers are continuously one-upping each other in that regard, each becoming more and more capable with every passing model year, refresh, or redesign. As Ford Authority reported last week, General Motors was recently spotted benchmarking a Ford Super Duty F-350 equipped with FoMoCo’s 6.7L Power Stroke V8 diesel that produces 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque. Now, GM Authority is reporting that the 2023 GM HD lineup is aiming to trump those numbers.
CARS
Motor1.com

UPDATE: Ford Bronco Buyers Love Manuals: 15 Percent Order Stick Shift

Update: The original source for this Bronco information was slightly off. In an email to Motor1, a Ford representative clarified that approximately 15 percent of new Bronco orders are for manual transmissions, which is still very impressive. Breaking it down further, two-door Bronco orders are indeed showing a 25-percent take-rate for manuals.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Bronco Gives Dealers Money to Distract From Quality Issues

Some 2021 Ford Bronco models are turning into 2022 models. The launch hasn’t exactly gone smoothly. Now suppliers are finding it challenging to keep up with Ford Bronco demand. But a new customer satisfaction plan is giving money to dealerships to smooth things out. The 2021 Ford Bronco customer satisfaction...
CARS
thedrive

Here’s How the Ford F-150 Tremor Stacks Up Next to a Raptor

Ford's off-roading F-150s have their fair share of differences, but they're similar in more ways than you might expect. The F-150 Raptor is an off-road trendsetter, as evidenced by newfound competition like the Ram TRX. It has massive 37-inch tires available from the factory and advanced Fox shocks, but it's not the only version of the F-150 designed to take on rough terrain. The truck's Tremor variant was revealed late last year, and it's a capable 4x4 in its own right.
CARS
Detroit Free Press

Ford confirms it will ship new hardtops, Broncos within one week

Within one week, Ford Motor Co. will start shipping new hardtop roofs to dealers waiting to replace the faulty ones on 2021 Broncos already delivered, the Free Press has learned. Also, Ford will be installing the new tops in 2021 Broncos that have been held back, then shipping those vehicles.
WAYNE, MI
Motor1.com

Ford Suggests Dealers Buy Booze For Unhappy Bronco Buyers: Report

The Ford Bronco is incredibly popular. Even in the best of circumstances, filling over 125,000 orders would take some time. As everyone is painfully aware, these are currently not the best of times and it's affected new vehicle production at every automaker. At least Ford is taking steps to ease the pain for Bronco enthusiasts, and in this case, that might be a literal interpretation.
CARS
Autoblog

Ford to ship some replacement Bronco hard tops, complete cars this week

Ford will begin shipping some 2021 Bronco molded-in-color hard tops to dealers this week, along with some completed vehicles, the company said Tuesday. The Detroit Free Press reports that Ford will ship replacement tops for models previously sold with the earlier, defective design along with some completed Broncos. The pace of both replacement top and completed vehicle deliveries should increase as the weeks go on.
CARS
Derrick

Road Test: Ford Bronco Sport

The resurrected Ford Bronco gets all the press. But there’s another Bronco that may warrant your attention if you’d like something a bit less aggressive — and significantly less expensive. It’s the Bronco Sport.
CARS
Inverse

One type of person is going to love the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

There are few things more awe-inspiring than a desert sunrise. I'm generally not one to wake up at 3:30 a.m., but when you're headed to the middle of the desert where it'll exceed 110 degrees by midday, it behooves one to start as early as possible. That's what had me...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Ford Bronco Raptor appears to be coming for 2022 model year

When is a Warthog really a Raptor? When you're the Ford Bronco and you want to keep your superhero alter ego secret, so you fabricate an equally plausible superhero alter ego. We talked about the coming of a Ford Bronco Raptor throughout 2020, then switched to Bronco Warthog thanks to what was apparently a concerted game of obfuscation by Ford. But a member of the Bronco 6G forum appears to have settled the matter, discovering a new E5J body style and a Bronco Raptor equipment package in a database tied to Ford's ordering system. Ford Authority followed that up by independently finding a Bronco Raptor trim in Ford's ordering system.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Spokesman John Bronco Back With New Hulu Special: Video

In recent months, Ford has used some innovative advertising to pitch icons like the Ford F-150, Ford Bronco, and Ford Mustang, as well as a rather humorous spot for the new Ford Bronco Sport. But not even those ads can’t compare to the 40-minute long mockumentary dubbed John Bronco, which premiered on Hulu last year telling the fictional story of the original Ford Bronco pitchman, played by actor Walton Goggins. Now, he’s back for another go, this time in the appropriately named sequel – John Bronco Rides Again.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 vs Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX Spec Comparison

The 2022 Chevy Silverado refresh brings a new top dog off-road Chevy, the Silverado ZR2. It has the biggest V8 available, flashy looks, trick suspension and other off-road goodies. And naturally, that means people will be comparing it with the other top-rung off-road trucks, the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram 1500 TRX. As such, we've assembled the specifications available so far to see how the three super trucks compare.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy