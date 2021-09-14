Watch: CC Sabathia's son Carsten flashes work ethic in latest "No Days Off" episode

Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Father-son duos are littered throughout sports history. The Griffey's, the Guerrero's, and the Bichette's are some of the more recent successful MLB duos. The Sabathia's are trying to be next inline.

While CC Sabathia just recently retired from a near-HOF level career, Carsten Sabathia is a 17-year old top prep prospect just getting started. Already showing a smooth, powerful swing and eye-catching athleticism for his size, he is rising up 2022 draft boards and could be a top pick in next years MLB Draft.

In the latest episode of Whistle's "No Days Off", Carsten takes the crew to Impact Zone Fitness in Norwood New Jersey to provide a behind-the-scenes look at his daily grind. The 6'4", 240 pounder is shown putting in the work that made him a 2021 Perfect Game All-American Classic selection.

Work is nothing new to Carsten, but his dedication has opened a lot of eyes with his singular focus on following in his fathers footsteps to the major leagues. As CC proudly states, "I know he's going to play in the Big Leagues because of his work ethic." Based on this look-in, it would tough to think otherwise.

Check out the full episode below, where Carsten takes the audience through the full workout, CC talks about Carsten's next level, and his trainer explains why his alarm system sometimes goes off unexpectedly: