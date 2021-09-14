CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The UA Project Rock Earbuds Weigh Less Than a Deck of Cards

By Donna Freydkin
Fatherly
Fatherly
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in the BK days (e.g. before kids), I didn’t give much thought to things like clarity, sound quality, or battery life. Because if I did work from home, my house was a silent oasis of productivity. But then, COVID. And kids at home. All. The. Time. That means a need for headphones that drown out the mellifluous sounds of SpongeBob, while also letting me hear what’s going on. And that’s why I dig these JBL earbuds.

www.fatherly.com

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

