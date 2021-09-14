CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Spectrum Health allows vaccine mandate exemptions for workers with natural immunity

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectrum Health will allow exemptions to vaccinations for employees who prove natural immunity to COVID-19, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based system confirmed to Becker's. The 14-hospital system announced it would require the vaccine on July 28. As part of its mandate, Spectrum is allowing religious exemptions. Medical exemptions have been determined by clinical, vaccine and infectious disease experts on the system's medical exemption committee, consistent with the FDA label and available research to date, Spectrum said. Now, the medical exemption committee is also allowing exemptions for natural immunity to the virus.

www.beckershospitalreview.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
