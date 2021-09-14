CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Vehicle Wanted In Hit & Run Crash With Scooter Located In Arizona

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmKic_0bw6wYRf00

DENVER (CBS4) – The Medina Alert issued in a serious hit-and-run crash from last week has been canceled after the vehicle was located. The search for the driver continues.

Last week, police started the search for the white 2021 Buick Encore GX with Colorado License plate BQU-154 on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCIL8_0bw6wYRf00

Stock photo (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The suspect vehicle was involved in a crash with a scooter rider in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania after 3 p.m. Sept. 10. The scooter rider was seriously injured. The vehicle was being driven by a young white male and was last seen headed south.

The suspect vehicle was located in Arizona. Investigators continue to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or suspect driver is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com . If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

