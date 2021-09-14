New research project invites all US colorectal cancer patients to participate
Count Me In, a research initiative that allows cancer patients to share data directly with researchers, launched the Colorectal Cancer Project Sept. 14. The new project aims to accelerate the pace of research by enabling all patients who've ever been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the U.S. and Canada to easily share tumor samples, medical records and other data directly with researchers.www.beckershospitalreview.com
