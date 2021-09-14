CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

New research project invites all US colorectal cancer patients to participate

By Erica Carbajal
beckershospitalreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCount Me In, a research initiative that allows cancer patients to share data directly with researchers, launched the Colorectal Cancer Project Sept. 14. The new project aims to accelerate the pace of research by enabling all patients who've ever been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the U.S. and Canada to easily share tumor samples, medical records and other data directly with researchers.

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Cambridge, MA
Health
City
Cambridge, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Cancers#Tumor

Comments / 0

Community Policy