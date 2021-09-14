CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fired 20 rounds at gas station after being denied a purchase, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago

Memphis, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who fired approximately 20 rounds at a gas station after being denied the purchase of a product.

Police are looking for the suspect responsible for the incident that happened at Murphy’s gas station in the 5800 block of Summer Ave.

Police said on September 11, at 6:00 a.m. a man entered Murphy’s and tried to buy some tobacco products, however, he was denied the purchase leading him to make threats of coming back to the business.

The man left the gas station in a 2006 Subaru Impreza with possible temporary tags, according to police.

On the same day at 10:00 p.m., he returned and fired 20 rounds at the business, striking the glass in front of the cashier’s station.

Police said in his first visit the suspect vehicle was also occupied by at least two passengers.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

