Kehlani Announces New Album "Blue Water Road"

By Taylor McCloud
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending the summer collaborating and hustling cowboys with T-Pain on "I Like Dat" (after T-Pain finally checked his DMs) admitting that, despite her support of the rising cannabis industry and the plant's benefits, she stopped smoking back in 2018 and an appearance at last night's Met Gala R&B songstress Kehlani made waves by announcing the title of her new album, Blue Water Road.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

