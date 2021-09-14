CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens place Tyre Phillips on injured reserve

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens have added another player to their injured reserve list. Baltimore announced on Tuesday that guard Tyre Phillips is the latest Raven to go on IR, which means he will miss at least three games. Phillips was carted off the field in the first half of Baltimore’s loss to Las Vegas.

