It's time to introduce you to this week’s Pets of the Week!. First up is... Ipy. Ipy is three years old and is a total sweetheart. She enjoys snuggling on the couch and likes to sleep with humans all night long without moving a muscle. She likes getting treats and can hold her own when other dogs try to bother her. She's is able to use her wee-wee pad, but usually holds it until she is let outside to do her business.

PETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO