Restaurant Review: Bourbon Street

I‘m smitten with the double-cut pork chop at Fig & Ash. It’s soaked in a brine spiked with apple cider vinegar, paprika, thyme, cinnamon, garlic and cloves prior to being cooked in the North Side restaurant’s wood-fired hearth. By the time the chop is pulled from the grill, it’s encased in a smoke-kissed crust. An iteration I had in July was dressed with a sweet and tangy pineapple-habanero sauce exuding a gentle heat that matched harmoniously with the luscious fat melting from the succulent pork. It’s become a signature dish of the restaurant, which is one of the best in Pittsburgh right now.
