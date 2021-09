BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lawsuit over the University System of Maryland’s vaccine requirements was filed in federal court. Students filing in and out of the University of Baltimore law center are masked and vaxed. “It’s a small sacrifice for a better quality of our education,” said Meriam Mossad, UB law student. A pair of Towson University students and a University of Maryland Law School employee are named as plaintiffs on the lawsuit — suing the University System of Maryland. The suit asks the court to prevent the state’s public universities from punishing non-vaccinated students and employees. “I would anticipate that we’re going to see...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO