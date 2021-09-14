Gleision: Call for inquest into mining disaster 10 years on
By Long Reads
BBC
6 days ago
The families of four miners who died in a south Wales colliery disaster 10 years ago are calling for an inquest. Charles Breslin, 62, David Powell, 50, Phillip Hill, 44, and Garry Jenkins, 39, died when water flooded the Gleision drift mine in September 2011. The mine's manager and owners...
An elite unit of Italy’s Carabinieri police has solved a 429-year-old cold case involving the death of one of Renaissance Europe’s most prominent military commanders. Alessandro Farnese, the Duke of Parma, was a leading condottiero or general who fought in the Netherlands on behalf of Philip II, the king of Spain, and took part in the Spanish Armada, the campaign to invade England in 1588.
A man has admitted raping a 71-year-old woman in her home 40 years ago. Kenneth Wells, 63, of Verona Road, Salisbury also admitted burglary and false imprisonment at Salisbury Crown Court on 1 September. The attack happened on 6 November 1980, when Wells broke into Violet Brown's house, raped her...
A man died in front of his horrified fiancée after losing balance while sliding down a stairwell bannister, an inquest heard. Jack Watson, 24, plunged down two floors following a Christmas party at Derby County' Pride Park stadium in November 2019. He was between "merry and drunk" when he left...
A MISSING toddler allegedly abducted and taken to Spain has been found safe and well after a woman handed herself in to police. Two-year-old Gracie-May Rogers is back in the UK after Lancashire Police launched an urgent call for witnesses on Friday. Officers said the toddler was collected by officers...
A body has been found in the search for missing Leeds woman Chloe Messenger. While formal identification is yet to be completed, the body, which was found near to Tower Lane, in Armley, this morning is believed to be Chloe. Her family has been informed of the discovery, Leeds Live...
The bodies of nine unidentified people were discovered washed up on Merseyside beaches alone. These are the terrible incidents of nine bodies washed up on Merseyside beaches that police are still trying to identify and trace back to their families. Hundreds of unidentified bodies have been discovered across the United...
Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
Pig farmers fear they may soon have to start killing their animals because of a carbon dioxide shortage at abattoirs caused by soaring gas prices. CO2 is widely used in the food and drinks industry, including for stunning animals at abattoirs before slaughter. But some CO2 suppliers have halted production...
A thousand extra acute beds are needed to help relieve the "unrelenting pressure" facing Scotland's emergency departments, doctors have claimed. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine said many A&E units were struggling because there are too few beds available elsewhere in hospitals. Scottish ministers will later update Holyrood on plans...
In June, an autistic Cambodian teenager was arrested after writing a message on Telegram that allegedly insulted ruling party officials. He has not seen his family since. UN experts have said they are "deeply disturbed" by the case and are calling for his release. Life hasn't been easy for 16-year-old...
The pressure on intensive care staff is as high as it has been since the pandemic began, a leading consultant has said. Dr Michael Martin, of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said patients with other conditions on top of Covid patients is making the situation worse. At least 11 of...
Calvin Barrett grew up without his mother but dreamt of one day finding her. How did he manage to track her down, and how does it feel to be reunited after 58 years apart?. "It's like an empty spot in my heart has finally been filled after all these years."
A boat that capsized on a river in southwest China has left at least 10 people dead, with another five still missing, according to state media on Sunday.CCTV said that the ship overturned shortly after it departed Saturday evening in Guizhou Province Preliminary investigations suggest that the ship was blown over by strong winds.The tragedy struck days before China’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, when families traditionally gather to have dinner and mooncakes.Local authorities said the ship was overloaded when the accident happened. At least 46 people were on board, exceeding the maximum capacity of 40 people, according to CCTV.As of Sunday, rescuers had saved 31 passengers, state media said, with most of the those on the boat thought to be students.Over a dozen rescue teams have been dispatched to join the search and rescue operation, according to the official Xinhua News Agency The broadcaster added that rescue boats, frogmen and divers were deployed to search for the missing, but heavy downpours and undercurrents have hampered overnight rescue efforts.Rescue operations are still ongoing and further investigation into the accident is underway.
The Only Way Is Essex star Lewis Bloor was part of a £3m diamond scam before appearing on the ITV show, a court has heard. More than 200 victims, many of them elderly, were conned into buying small, coloured stones after being "told lies" about their value during cold calls, prosecutors said.
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Argyll. Police said the 46-year-old was part of a group of riders who were heading north on the A816, just north of Kilmartin. He came off his white BMW motorcycle at about 9:55 on Monday and was was pronounced dead at the scene.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has launched an investigation into a data breach involving the email addresses of dozens of Afghan interpreters who worked for British forces. More than 250 people seeking relocation to the UK - many of whom are in hiding - were mistakenly copied into an email from the Ministry of Defence.
More than 260 people have been arrested in Melbourne and Sydney as police clashed with anti-lockdown protesters.Violence broke out as 700 people gathered in Melbourne despite some 2,000 officers securing the city centre with checkpoints, barricades and the suspension of all public transport.Stones, bottles and traffic cones were thrown as the trouble flared yesterday in the city’s Richmond and Hawthorn neighbourhoods.Victoria Police said six officers required hospital treatment following the attacks.“What we saw today was a group of protesters that came together not to protest freedoms, but simply to take on and have a fight with the police,” said...
Children struggling with mental health problems during the pandemic are facing "agonisingly" long waits for treatment, a BBC investigation has found. Data from half of England's specialist child mental health services found one in five youngsters seen since Covid hit waited longer than 12 weeks for care. The numbers still...
A walrus previously spotted in Ireland, France, Spain and the UK has turned up in Iceland, marine experts have said. The 800kg (125st) Arctic walrus, known as Wally, had not been seen for more than three weeks, with spotters saying they were "starting to lose hope" of ever seeing him again.
Comments / 0