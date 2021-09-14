Angels Game Today: Angels vs White Sox Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV for September 14
The LA Angels take on the Chicago White Sox in the first of a three-game series. We enter the series at a disappointing 70-73 record, and have a major opportunity in this series to get on the road to salvaging something out of this season. I don’t see any world in which we make the playoffs, but we can earn respect around the league if we can finish strong despite the injuries we’ve faced this year.halohangout.com
