CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels Game Today: Angels vs White Sox Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV for September 14

By Evan Desai
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Angels take on the Chicago White Sox in the first of a three-game series. We enter the series at a disappointing 70-73 record, and have a major opportunity in this series to get on the road to salvaging something out of this season. I don’t see any world in which we make the playoffs, but we can earn respect around the league if we can finish strong despite the injuries we’ve faced this year.

halohangout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Crescent

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (80-63) meet the Chicago White Sox (81-60) Saturday for the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions. Chicago...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Mayfield
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Lagares
bostonnews.net

Tim Anderson expected back in lineup as White Sox host Angels

The American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox expect to welcome their sparkplug back to the top of the lineup when they open a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that the team is set to activate...
MLB
chatsports.com

Gamethread: Angels at White Sox

Fans in the stands today won’t get to see a phenomenon, because Shohei Ohtani won’t be pitching after all. Still, it’s a gorgeous day for a ballgame, and they will get to see Reynaldo López try to continue to amaze. ReyLo sports a 3-2 record and 2.05 ERA since being...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Live Tv#The La Angels#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#Time#The Angels Game Today#Channel#Bally Sports West#Nbcsch#2 5 Angels#300 White Sox#White Sox Prediction
soxmachine.com

First Pitch: White Sox vs. Angels

Writing about the White Sox for a 16th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.
MLB
Halos Heaven

Naughton gets the ball in Chicago as Angels start three-game series vs. White Sox

The Angels are back in action after having the day off on Monday, as they open up a three-game series against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox. This is the first time they’ve played the White Sox since the very first series of the season, and they send Packy Naughton to the mound looking to replicate the success that they had against Chicago all those months back when they took three of four games against them.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

148K+
Followers
338K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy