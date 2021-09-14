CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays waiting for more info on whether Chris Archer will pitch again in 2021

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8uz8_0bw6q0h200
Fans possibly have seen the last of Rays pitcher Chris Archer this season. Manager Kevin Cash says there is no definitive diagnosis on Archer beyond hip inflammation. [ JOSE JUAREZ | AP ]

Chris Archer had further evaluation Tuesday on his troublesome left hip, but the Rays still don’t know when, or if, the veteran right-hander will pitch again this season.

Archer was examined by team orthopedist Dr. Koco Eaton in St. Petersburg but plans to solicit opinions from other doctors before deciding on a plan. And with only 2 ½ weeks left in the regular season, that could mean he doesn’t get back on the mound this year.

“I think it’s a question, yeah,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday night’s game in Toronto. “I don’t think anything has been totally decided yet. Look, any of these guys that go down, hit the (injured list) at this point of the season, you can probably think like that on any of them.”

Cash said there was no definitive diagnosis on Archer beyond hip inflammation.

“I’m guessing Arch will speak with his agent and look to get as many opinions as possible, which is probably the right thing to do from Arch’s perspective,” Cash said. That may include circling back with the doctor who performed his left hip labrum and hernia surgery in November 2018.

The Rays did get good news Tuesday on rookie shortstop Wander Franco, whose initial rehab from Friday’s right hamstring strain is going well.

“(Medical coordinator Paul Harker) is really, really pleased with Wander,” Cash said. “The hope is that he’s hitting off a tee (Wednesday). Maybe getting on the field by the weekend when we get back. So a good sign there.” Franco is eligible to return Sept. 21.

Archer rejoined the Rays this season, signing a one-year deal for $6.5 million — third highest on the team — after sitting out the 2020 season with Pittsburgh following June thoracic outlet syndrome surgery.

Archer was excited to come back to the Rays, who traded him to the Pirates in July 2018, but his return has been frustrating to all.

He pitched only twice before being sidelined by a forearm injury April 10, then left the team with permission to be with his family in North Carolina; his mother, Donna, died May 1. He rejoined the Rays in late May and started pitching in games July 12. An Aug. 1 start for Triple-A Durham was cut short due to hip soreness, and that became an issue after he joined the Rays Aug. 22,

He left his first game after two innings, got through the next two, worked four and five innings, then left Saturday’s game after four innings again when the hip discomfort became too much to tolerate.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox MLB Game Info

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Rays -1.5 Total: 9.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114) Odds to Win World Series: Rays +750 | Red Sox +3000. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Picks. Look for the Red Sox bats to...
MLB
FOX Sports

Tampa Bay Rays wading into uncharted pitching territory with 13 closers

Folks, the Tampa Bay Rays are at it again. From the people who brought you "The Opener"... Tropicana Field Productions presents: "13 Closers: The Next Generation." Last Saturday, when Dietrich Enns (who?) closed out Tampa Bay’s 11-4 victory over Minnesota with three scoreless innings, he became the 13th Rays pitcher to record a save in 2021 — a new single-season MLB record.
MLB
chatsports.com

Rays 8, Tigers 7: Bullpen Pitching Provided More Distress Than Relief

The Rays had a five-run lead for a moment in the eighth inning and the bullpen blew it to lose 8-7 to the Tigers in the rubber match of the series. If today went according to plan for the Rays, they would be the first team in the aMerican League to reach 90 wins. To accomplish that task they sent Luis Patiño (4-3, 4.65) to the mound opposite Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.30) for the Tigers.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
chatsports.com

Chris Archer Placed on 10-Day IL

Neil Solondz reports the Tampa Bay Rays have placed starting pitcher Chris Archer on the 10-day injured list because of a hip injury. https://twitter.com/neilsolondz/status/1437043229355032581. Archer pitched in a 7-2 win over the Detroit Tigers Saturday, going four innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two batters. He...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Red-hot Blue Jays to tangle with Rays again

The Toronto Blue Jays continued their hot streak against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night and can clinch the three-game series on Tuesday night. Toronto put it all together Monday in an 8-1 victory, with Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting solo home runs and Alek Manoah allowing one hit while striking out 10 in eight shutout innings. Teoscar Hernandez chipped in with his first career five-hit game.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays place righty Chris Archer on 10-day IL, activate reliever Nick Anderson

The Rays have made a flurry of roster moves, as first reported by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Right-hander Chris Archer has been placed on the 10-day injured list with discomfort in his left hip, while fellow righty Shawn Armstrong has been designated for assignment. To fill the two open roster spots, Tampa Bay has activated right-hander Nick Anderson from the 60-day injured list and outfielder Brett Phillips from the 10-day IL.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Chris Archer
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Chris Archer Trade Four Years Later

The Pittsburgh Pirates made one of the most infamous trades in recent Major League Baseball history a little over 4 years ago. With prospect Shane Baz making his debut Monday, let’s take a look back at the trade. On the July 2018 trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Pirates made what is...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

The Rays pitching rotation goes round and round and round and round

Dietrich Enns is scheduled to make his first big league start in more than four years against the Tigers on Thursday at Tropicana Field. Depending on your disposition, that’s either another example of Tampa Bay’s incredible pitching depth or an indication that the rotation is getting a little shaky in the season’s final month.
MLB
Morning Sun

Wily Peralta pitches Tigers to 2-0 win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wily Peralta gave up three hits in seven innings, and Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau homered for the Detroit Tigers in a 2-0 win over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Peralta (4-3) and three relievers limited the Rays to five singles as...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Triple A Durham#The Tampa Bay Rays#Bucs
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Tigers' Derek Hill carted off field after banging head on artificial turf at Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg, Fla. — Derek Hill was carted off the field in the fifth inning Saturday after he banged his head hard on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field. Leading off the inning, Hill, the Tigers’ center fielder, dropped a bunt. Running at full speed, he lost his balance crossing the bag at first. He spun and landed hard on the back of his head.
MLB
drgnews.com

Rooker Homers, Gant Pitches Well As Twins Win Again In Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of the Twins’ expectant fathers delivered. Hours after manager Rocco Baldelli’s wife gave birth, Brent Rooker homered as he awaits a call from home for an arriving baby and Minnesota beat Cleveland 3-0 on Tuesday night, spoiling Indians starter Aaron Civale’s return from injury. Rooker’s 421-foot...
MLB
Bakersfield Channel

Bauer won't pitch again this season, leave extended by MLB

(AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season. Major League Baseball and the players’ association extended his administrative leave through the end of the World Series. The decision had been expected, given that Bauer had not pitched since June 29 and was running...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy