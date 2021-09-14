CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Tuesday’s Headlines: A Tale of Two De Blasios Edition

By Streetsblog
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall it a Pyrrhic victory lap. Today, we’ll get two competing visions of the de Blasio administration as it enters its sunset after almost eight years. At 9:30 a.m., activists will gather on the west side of City Hall to install 10 white “ghost strollers,” modeled after ghost bikes, to protest city inaction that contributed to the death of 3-month-old Apolline Mong-Guillemin, who was killed by a reckless driver with a record of violations longer than most of our stories (photo right).

nyc.streetsblog.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

EPA completes rule to phase out gases used as refrigerants

WASHINGTON (AP) — In what officials call a key step to combat climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency is sharply limiting domestic production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners. The new rule, which follows through on a law Congress passed last...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amny#New Yorkers#The Daily News#The City Council#Covid#New York Post#Hizzoner#Times#Bloomberg#New York Magazine#Verge

Comments / 0

Community Policy