CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

This Iron Condor In Nucor Stock Has A Potential Return Of 22% In A Month

By GAVIN McMASTER
Investor's Business Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iron condor is an option strategy best placed when implied volatility is high. Nucor stock qualifies in that regard as it's near its highest implied volatility over the last 12 months. Here's how to profit. Taking Advantage Of High Implied Volatility. Nucor (NUE) currently stands with an Implied Volatility...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Gets Wet With Selling; Fear Lifts These Investor Sentiment Gauges

The "Sell in May, go away" saying evidently did not hold water for growth stocks this year. The stock market proceeded to make all-time highs into the summer. So, should investors take cover from a developing "September storm" of selling? That question may be on every reader's mind, especially after Monday's sharp sell-off. And…
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

At 70% Below Its Peak, OMG Crypto Looks Like a Bargain

OMG Network (OMG) fell more than 10 percent in morning trading on Sep. 20, to just above $8. However, the altcoin has gained 40 percent in the past 30 days and more than tripled year-to-date. Its price has ranged between $2 and $15 over the past year. It attained an all-time high above $28 in Jan. 2018. What’s OMG crypto's price prediction, and is it a good investment?
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Condor#Condors#Stock#Nucor Stock First
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dipped to $40K Amid Global Stocks Pullback (Market Watch)

The cryptocurrency space joined the global stock markets by retracing to new monthly lows. Bitcoin went all the way down to $40,000. Amid the growing uncertainty within the global financial markets, bitcoin slumped by several thousand dollars in a day to just over $40,000. The alternative coins suffered even more with massive double-digit price dumps.
STOCKS
Footwear News

Market Volatility Continues as Stocks Rebound After Monday’s Steep Declines

The U.S. stock market has seen a rocky start to the fourth quarter as economic anxieties both close to home and overseas have struck during a historically volatile time of year. On Monday, several of the major averages clocked their worst days in months, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 614 points, or 1.8%, and the Nasdaq dropping 2.2%. On Tuesday, however, all three regained some ground early as investors moved in to buy the dip and some experts cautioned that market-moving fears were likely overblown. But by 2:30 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Gains As Market Fights; Microsoft Offers Up Opportunity; Disney Stock Dives

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched higher as it tried to make a stand following Monday's beatdown. Microsoft (MSFT) stock offered an opportunity, but American Express (AXP) was the top blue chip. Walt Disney (DIS) lagged on production concerns. DraftKings (DKNG) fell after it placed an acquisition bet. Breakouts were...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Agree Realty switched to a monthly payout this year. Gladstone Land has steadily increased its monthly dividend over the years. Pembina Pipeline offers a big yield with longer-term growth potential. Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Lucid Group stock rallies 13%, poised for best gain in nearly 5 months

Shares of Lucid Group Inc. rallied more than 13% in late trading Tuesday, headed for their highest close since July 1, when it closed at $27.72, and on pace for the largest one-day percent increase since April 26, when they rose more than 16%. The stock has gained for five straight sessions, advancing more than 40% in the period. Electric-car maker Lucid, which went public in July, has picked up a few nods from Wall Street analysts in recent days, including a buy rating from B. of A. Securities last week. Lucid shares have gained 170% this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

SmileDirectClub stock falls after Stifel Nicolaus analyst backs away from long-time bullish stance

Shares of SmileDirectClub Inc. slid 1.1% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to buck a broader market rally, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jonathan Block abandoned his bullish stance on the teeth-alignment treatment company, saying there are "more headwinds than tailwinds" on the horizon. Block cut his rating to hold, after being at buy since initiating coverage of the company in October 2019, about a month after it went public. He also slashed his stock price target to $7 from $9. He said it appears SmileDirectClub is losing market share in the North America adult clear aligner market share to Align Technology Inc. , and to other direct-to-consumer companies, such as Dentsply Sirona Inc. . And Block said he has been unable to identify meaningful progress in the professional channel, which the company has identified as a future growth initiative. The stock has soared 36.9% since it closed at a 16-month low of $4.69 on Aug. 19, but was still down 29.8% over the past three months. In comparison, Align Technology shares have climbed 15.4% the past three months and the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks hard hit in selloff

Components of the Financial Select SPDR Fund outpaced other sectors into the red in early trading on Monday as part of a broad market selloff tied to jitters around China property giant Evergrande. Berkshire Hathaway fell 1.6%, JPMorgan Chase dropped 2.5%, Bank of America gave up 2.9%, Wells Fargo dropped 3.1%, Morgan Stanley fell 2.8%, Citigroup retreated by 3.4%, Goldman Sachs dropped 3.1% and BlackRock fell 2.6%. The Financial Select SPDR Fund is off by 2.1%, outpacing the 1.4% drop by the S&P 500 into negative territory.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy