CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weak cold front brings rain chances

By Darby Bybee
KHBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says a weak cold front will bring us some rain chances tonight into Wednesday. Watch the videocast above to learn more.

www.4029tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had an amazing weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a strong cold front on the way for the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon and evening. Behind the front we are expecting a true taste of fall as both our temperatures and humidity will fall significantly for the ArkLaTex. Expect unbelievable weather Wednesday and Thursday with our temperatures, but not the humidity, starting to rise Friday. An early preview of your weekend forecast will show temperatures that could be in the 90s, but the mugginess for the most part will be muted for the region. In the tropics we have two named systems, Peter and Rose, that thankfully do not pose any current rise to land, but demonstrate that we are at the peak of hurricane season still.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wbtw.com

Heavy rain possible Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms on the way

Wet weather moving in tonight will continue for the next couple of days. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and windy with periods of rain, especially late tonight. The unsettled weather will continue tomorrow and Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible tomorrow with 1-3 inches of rain likely. Some spots could see 4 inches of rain. A cold front will move through Wednesday night, and cooler, drier weather will move in for the end of the week. Skies will clear Thursday, and we will see plenty of sunshine Friday. High temperatures will be in the 70s, and humidity will be low. Night time temperatures will drop into the 50s. The sunshine will continue through the weekend as it slowly warms up. Temperatures will be back into the 80s this weekend, but it will stay comfortable with low humidity. The warm up will continue into next week.
ENVIRONMENT
cw39.com

Going from 100s to 50s, cold front to bring fall to Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Wednesday marks the first official day of fall, and right on cue, our first significant cold front in months will deliver some very pleasant weather. Until then, it’s summer-like heat with 90s in Houston and 100s in other parts of Texas. The image above shows high temperatures...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist
Click2Houston.com

What to know about our cold front!

These first cold fronts often fizzle so it’s nice to see one on the maps that is really going to make it! In fact, this one may arrive a little early. Here is the front this morning cutting through the nation’s midsection:. So expect today and tomorrow to make it...
ENVIRONMENT
Mysuncoast.com

A cold front heading to Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The summer of 2021 is almost over as Fall officially arrives at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. The last full day of Summer is Tuesday and we can expect a a summer like day with a good deal of afternoon and evening thunderstorms and a high near 90. There is a cold front heading to Florida but we are not going to participate in this cool down all that much.
FLORIDA STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Fall cold front to bring rain and cooler temperatures to the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wednesday is the first official day of fall and with perfect timing, cooler temperatures are in store for Texas. A strong cold front will sweep through the state this week bringing rain chances and slight relief from the scorching humid temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley.
ENVIRONMENT
Dallas News

Near record high today, then a strong cold front tomorrow

Fall begins Wednesday, but summer is clearly not going without a fight. Today will be summer’s last-gasp with a high soaring to 100 under mostly sunny skies. The record high is 102 for today, so we’ll be awfully close. The heat will be short-lived, however. A strong cold front arrives...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings a cooler change this week

Showers and storms ahead of a cold front will continue to track through Central Kansas before the sun comes up. Severe weather is not expected. After sunrise, most of this activity will reside in Eastern Kansas. Skies will clear out by midday. As the front swings through our winds will...
WICHITA, KS
oilcity.news

Rain, freeze watch, mountain snow expected in Wyo tonight as cold front moves through state

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Riverton is predicting significantly cooler temperatures today and tonight, with warmer but seasonal temps arriving this week. Casper today should see continuing showers through morning, with possible thunderstorms at times through early afternoon. Today’s high is predicted to be 56 degrees with a low of 30 expected tonight, said the NWS.
WYOMING STATE
KSLA

Cold front brings a taste of fall!

(KSLA) - Happy Monday ArkLaTex! we’ll have to deal with summery humid and hot conditions for today and Tuesday but a cold front that will actually bring down temperatures is on the way!. Today: highs are in the low to mid 90s for today but temperatures will drop into the...
ENVIRONMENT
news4sanantonio.com

Record hot today, cold front to the rescue

As of 3 p.m. this afternoon, San Antonio is 99 degrees and will either tie or break the record high for the day of 100 set back in 1947. Del Rio is already up to 104 and could climb another degree or two as well. Humidity levels are dropping in this intense heat which is making for a "dry heat" day. As the sun sets, we'll only see slow cooling around the area and humidity levels will climb again as daytime heating which causes mixing of the atmosphere shuts off. It'll be a very mild, muggy night with patchy clouds around the area.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Central Illinois Proud

Autumn Cold Front to Bring Storms and Much Cooler Temperatures to Illinois

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) – The work week has been off to a warm and muggy start but a strong cold front will bring a line of thunderstorms through Central Illinois Monday night with much cooler temperatures to follow. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a Marginal Risk (level 1 threat out of 5) for severe weather.
ILLINOIS STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Cool Front vs Cold Front?

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When we think of “cold fronts” we automatically think of winter, cold frigid temperatures, and sometimes some rain. So when you hear your favorite Meteorologist saying there is a “cold front” arriving soon but temperatures are only dropping by two or three degrees your first thought might be, “that’s not a real cold front! This guy (or girl) is lying!!! That’s more like a cool front!”
ENVIRONMENT
Dallas News

Cold front on the way

For the eighth time this year, the temperature at DFW reached the triple digits on Monday. But take heart, the mid summer heat is about to end thanks to a cold front that will move through North Texas on Tuesday. The front will knock temperatures down about 20 degrees! A...
DALLAS, TX
KSLA

Tracking a strong cold front for the ArkLaTex

Coroner IDs woman, 1 of 2 juveniles killed in Milam Street accident. Upon arrival, the driver told officials he had been shot while driving and crashed his vehicle. The CDC says hospitalization rates are surging among youth, and that COVID-19 is having a greater affect on children than before.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy