Thrilling Adventures to Experience in Alaska

September 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Lois Ports will give a presentation on a recent trip to Nome, Alaska. This PowerPoint talk will feature photos of the scenery, wildlife, birds and flowers that she and her husband Mark saw on the trip. It will include range maps for the birds that were seen, and she will discuss how many of these birds that breed in the far northern tundra of Alaska migrate through our area in the spring, fall or both. She will also include interesting facts from their life histories. We hope you can join us virtually for this presentation.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO