CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Disney World Has A New ‘Ratatouille’ Ride—And A Remote-Control Rat That Will Crawl On You

By Brooke McDonald
Simplemost
Simplemost
 6 days ago

There aren’t many times when you’ll be excited to see rats everywhere you look, but a new Walt Disney World attraction just might be the exception.

A new Paris-themed area and its centerpiece ride, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, inspired by the Disney Pixar film “Ratatouille,” opens in Epcot’s France pavilion Oct. 1. To celebrate the ride, a playful line of rat- and culinary-themed merchandise has been released, including a remote-control rat toy that will crawl all over you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTFBM_0bw6mp2e00
Brooke Geiger McDonald

Remy The Rat Heads To Epcot

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is an all-ages trackless, 3D dark ride that makes you feel like you’ve “shrunk” down to Remy’s size as your rat-shaped vehicle scurries around Gusteau’s kitchen and dining room, evading obstacles like giant feet and the clutches of Chef Skinner — just like in the movie.

But ride vehicles aren’t the only things scurrying around Epcot.

You can buy remote-control toy versions of Remy and Emile that attach to clothing with a magnet. The remote-control — shaped like a wedge of cheese — controls the rat, making it look like it’s scurrying all over you. Squeak!

You can see the remote control toy in action in this TikTok video:

@brookegmcdonaldNew merch for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, opening at EPCOT Oct. 1. #remysratatouilleadventure #ratatouille #disneyparks #disneyworld #disney♬ Le Festin (From “Ratatouille”) – Movie Sounds Unlimited

The rats are packaged with their cheese remotes on a covered serving platter and sold for $34.99 from a merchandise kiosk modeled after the iconic bouquiniste (“bookseller”) stalls that line the River Seine in Paris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTi5f_0bw6mp2e00
Brooke Geiger McDonald

There’s plenty of other rat- and cheese-themed merchandise, too, like a cheese ornament, a replica rat ride vehicle that zips around on the ground, and a chef’s hat that lights up to show Remy inside, “pulling the strings,” just like in the film.

The hat also opens up at the top so Remy can pop out and reveal himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkcPJ_0bw6mp2e00
Brooke Geiger McDonald

A New French Restaurant Makes Its Debut, Too

Also new to the France pavilion is a restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, serving authentic galettes, crêpes and ciders from France’s Brittany region.

Galettes are made with a gluten-friendly buckwheat flour and filled with savory fillings like ham, eggs and Swiss cheese. Meanwhile, dessert crêpes are filled with sweet, decadent fillings like hazelnut chocolate spread and whipped cream or peaches, red berries and almonds.

Crêpes, galettes and ciders are also served from a walk-up window outside called Crêpes À Emporter at La Crêperie de Paris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220IeG_0bw6mp2e00
Brooke Geiger McDonald

Plan Your Visit

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and La Crêperie de Paris officially open on Oct. 1 as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off the same day.

The ride is currently open for previews for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members with reservations and will use a virtual queue when it opens to all guests on Oct. 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPt0Y_0bw6mp2e00
Brooke Geiger McDonald

Will you be heading to Walt Disney World to ride Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure (and get your very own remote-control rat)?

Brooke Geiger McDonald is a theme park journalist covering all things Disney and Universal. When she’s not screaming on the newest roller coaster or critiquing the cheese served with her Mickey pretzel, she’s busy breaking the latest theme park news on Twitter and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Popular Disney World Ride Could Undergo Refurbishment Very Soon

The fan-favorite Disney Parks attraction, Big Thunder Mountain, could soon undergo a refurbishment as Disney has filed another permit for the location of the Magic Kingdom ride. Big Thunder Mountain in Disney World recently closed for a short refurbishment from June 7 to June 12, 2021. Now, a new permit...
LIFESTYLE
themeparktourist.com

New Upcharge Options Coming to Walt Disney World for Disney Enchantment and Harmonious

In just a few weeks Walt Disney World will be debuting two new nighttime spectaculars: Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. And like most nighttime spectaculars, those who would like to add something extra to their experience and ensure they have a good seat will be able to pay for various upcharges for these nighttime spectaculars, which will include the following:
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

“I Needed to Urinate”: Woman Asked to Leave Disney Park For Her Behavior

There is one thing that most Disneyland visitors know to be fact — a day at Disneyland Resort can be long, hot, and exhausting. Between the crowds, the food, and having to wait in massive lines to ride some of your favorite attractions, Disneyland can really take it out of you. That can lead to Guests making decisions that they would not make under normal circumstances.
TRAVEL
Theme Park Insider

How October 1 Will Change Walt Disney World Visits Forever

September 18, 2021, 4:53 PM · October 1 isn't just the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Walt Disney World Resort. That also is the start date for a new operation at Disney that will change the way that people visit the world's most popular theme park resort. Starting...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Ride Wait Times Fall as Disney World Crowds Continue to Dwindle

In recent weeks, crowds at Walt Disney World Resort have been remarkably low — great news for Guests who want to enjoy their vacations with low ride wait times and generally sparse Parks. The trend is seemingly continuing today, as WDW Stats on Twitter has noted that the highest wait time at Disney World is currently under 60 minutes.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Park#Disney Pixar#Epcot#Tiktok#Brookegmcdonaldnew#Swiss#Walt Disney World#Disney Vacation Club#Universal
allears.net

What Happens If You Get Stranded at Walt Disney World?

Sometimes things happen, and it feels like nothing goes according to plan — even in the Most Magical Place on Earth. But what happens when you’re running late… really, really late… and find yourself stranded at Walt Disney World?. We’ve tried to imagine every possible scenario of how a person...
LIFESTYLE
KGUN 9

Disney Has A New Line Of ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merchandise

It’s been nearly 30 years since “Hocus Pocus” first put a spell on us and we still can’t get enough of the Sanderson sisters and their witchy ways. Luckily, every year, Disney breaks out new must-haves inspired by the cult-favorite film and we’re yelling “Amuck! Amuck! Amuck!” all over again. From a trio of hair-raising cupcakes to a colorful cauldron mug perfect for stirring up trouble, this year’s spell-binding treats and collectible merch have us shining up our broomsticks.
SHOPPING
Talking With Tami

New Ride At The French Pavilion, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Hello lovelies, what a great time I had at Walt Disney World on Friday, September 4th! I was invited down to the park for a “squeak peek” at the new France pavilion expansion at Epcot and more. The fun event was called, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Media Preview and I had a blast! Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is a new ride that’s themed after the much loved 2007 Disney Pixar movie, Ratatouille and will resemble the park in Paris, France. I had the opportunity to ride the 3D trackless system and it was the cutest thing ever! It’s also complete with sights, sounds and smells for an exhilarating experience.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
allears.net

Why it Will Cost You MORE to Buy Your Face Mask in Disney World

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World currently requires guests to wear face coverings at all indoor locations, which includes inside stores and on transportation, as well as on indoor rides and in queues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Rides Had an Average Wait Under 15 MINUTES Last Week

With Disney World’s 50th anniversary coming up in less than 2 weeks, we’re very curious about what crowds look like right now! Are people waiting until the celebration starts to visit, or trying to squeeze in a trip beforehand to watch Happily Ever After one last time? One way we look at crowd levels is through wait times, so here’s a look at all the average wait times in Disney World from this week.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Disney World Annual Passes Release Tomorrow – Will You Be Purchasing?

When the pandemic hit, Walt Disney World put their Annual Pass sales on hold. If you are a current Annual Passholder, you have had the option to renew, but new Annual Passes have not been offered – until now! Walt Disney World’s new Annual Passes officially go on sale tomorrow, September 8. We previously shared the news that Disney has announced there will be four new Annual Pass selections to choose from for select Disney Guests, as well as a couple of add-ons just in time for the 50th Anniversary celebration. Here’s the breakdown below.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

Disney World Launches New Annual Passholder Calendar

Today’s the day! Annual Pass sales have began again in Disney World with a brand new system!. Guests can purchase their passes in tiers, where certain restrictions may be included. Along with paying extra for certain features, Disney World’s Annual Passes also have blockout dates, depending on the tier. While we’ve already shared Disney’s calendar with you, there’s an easier way to access your specific Annual Pass’s blockout date on My Disney Experience!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS and VIDEO: TRON Ride Construction Took a BIG Step Forward in Disney World

One that we’ve been watching closely is construction on the new TRON Lightcycle Run roller coaster in Disney’s Magic Kingdom. The ride was originally going to open in time for the 50th Anniversary Celebrations, but it’s since been delayed. Today, with views from the PeopleMover, we saw some progress with the construction!
LIFESTYLE
visitmickey.com

New Walt Disney World Resort Offers!!!

Florida Residents can save up to 20% on rooms this holiday season at Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights 12/12/21-12/24/21. Book through 12/24/21. ((Discounts range from 10-20%, based on Resort)) Disney Visa Cardmembers discounts - ((Discounts range from 10-25%, based on Resort)) Please note similar offers are available for...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Ratatouille ride evacuated once again during Passholder, D23 Member preview

EPCOT’s newest attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France pavilion on the World Showcase was forced to evacuate Guests yesterday. At this time, there’s no official word from Disney World about what happened within the attraction to cause its malfunction or failure and the subsequent disembarking of Guests who were aboard the ride at the time.
TRAVEL
Simplemost

Simplemost

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy