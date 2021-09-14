CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft: College football recap, Week 2

Cover picture for the articleDuring a week when the number one team in the country, Alabama, is playing an FCS Mercer squad, you’ll take what you can get in terms of entertaining performances and games. Luckily, the Iowa-Iowa State matchup lived up to the hype and the PAC-12 supplied some chaos with the twelfth-ranked Oregon Ducks upsetting No. 3 Ohio State and the unranked Stanford doing the same to No. 14 USC. Below are the prospects who stood out during Week 10 of college football.

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
Earlier Tuesday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made headlines due to his presence on social media. The head coach recently created an Instagram profile. He quickly amassed over 11,000 followers, but was only following one person: five-star high school quarterback recruit Arch Manning. This is hardly something new for...
It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson...
Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
Michael Strahan and Men’s Wearhouse teamed up to design custom-made suits for Jackson State University’s football team. With fellow NFL legend Deion Sanders as the new head coach, Strahan was happy to help the HBCU get the recognition and resources they deserve. As an HBCU alum of Texas Southern University, Strahan was “extremely happy” to see Sanders take on his first collegiate head coach position at a historically Black college and was eager to help in any way he could.
Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final play, with CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The veteran NFL kicker drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 1-1.
