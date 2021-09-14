CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clouds Clearing Out Tonight -Derek Sibley

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkies will turn mostly clear around midnight, followed by completely clear skies overnight. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s. Clear skies will continue into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow’s Forecast. Skies will turn mostly sunny tomorrow with high temperatures a little warmer into the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds...

KSLA

Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had an amazing weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a strong cold front on the way for the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon and evening. Behind the front we are expecting a true taste of fall as both our temperatures and humidity will fall significantly for the ArkLaTex. Expect unbelievable weather Wednesday and Thursday with our temperatures, but not the humidity, starting to rise Friday. An early preview of your weekend forecast will show temperatures that could be in the 90s, but the mugginess for the most part will be muted for the region. In the tropics we have two named systems, Peter and Rose, that thankfully do not pose any current rise to land, but demonstrate that we are at the peak of hurricane season still.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ALERT DAY: Strong Thunderstorms Possible This Evening -Derek Sibley

Skies will remain cloudy through most of the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s. Will see chances of thunderstorms start to increase as we approach the early evening. A strong cold front will move through our area this evening. Ahead of the front, a line of showers and thunderstorms...
Storms Moving Out This Evening… Breezy & Cooler Overnight -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 56F / Tuesday’s Forecast High: 70F…. A cold front swept a line of strong to severe storms east across the viewing area late this afternoon into the evening hours. There were a handful of reports of wind damage, perhaps even a tornado in northern parts of Trempealeau County. A wind gust of 58 mph was recorded at the La Crosse airport. A quick .71″ of rain fell at the La Crosse airport, with 1.01″ falling in Eau Claire.
LA CROSSE, WI
Possible tornado causes damage in northern Trempealeau County

STRUM, Wis. (WKBT)- People living in northern Trempealeau Co. near Strum were cleaning-up Monday night after a possible tornado touched down. Severe weather moved through the area around 6:00 p.m. with First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bill Graul warning of a radar-indicated tornado on the ground. Some of the damage happened...
STRUM, WI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns to the forecast. Off/on showers today but rain chances spike overnight tonight. Some strong storms possible across #Chicago. Gusty wind is the main threat. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fnJLB33GZE — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021 Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front moves in Monday night, with heavier rain arriving overnight into the morning. A cool down takes effect Tuesday when temperatures drop to the 70s. It’s finally happening … fall weather arrives this week 🍁 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Li3NvoTq8P — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021 Cool temperatures continue Wednesday for the first official day of fall.
CHICAGO, IL

