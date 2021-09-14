CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

These 7 Easy Loop Trail Hikes Will Show You All Of The Natural Beauty Rhode Island has to offer

By Sara Dager
Only In Rhode Island
Only In Rhode Island
 6 days ago

There’s not much better than a good hike out in nature. Breathing in fresh air, hearing the birds above, observing your surroundings, it’s a great way to enjoy time with loved ones or find some peace and quiet for yourself. One of the nicest ways to hike is on a loop trail, there is no worrying about getting lost because you end up right where you started! A neat feature of Rhode Island is that is has a bunch of loop trails to explore of all different lengths, and each have their own merits. Here are seven of our favorites.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Evo2l_0bw6mHTI00
1. World War II Memorial Loop in Woonsocket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFGvh_0bw6mHTI00
2. Walkabout Trail Loop (Orange) in Chepachet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igKSH_0bw6mHTI00
3. Breakheart Loop - Hicks Trail and Newman Trail in Exeter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbxD9_0bw6mHTI00
4. Tillinghast Pond Loop in West Greenwich
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FePsH_0bw6mHTI00
5. Mercy Woods and Ridge Perimeter Loop in Cumberland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpF9v_0bw6mHTI00
6. Steere Hill and Heritage Park Loop in Gloucester
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDB28_0bw6mHTI00
7. Turner Loop Trail in East Providence

Which of these beautiful trails are you rushing to discover first? Or are you perhaps planning to visit every single one of them?

Comments / 0

Related
Only In South Carolina

The Scenic Shoreline Trail In South Carolina Takes You On Four Miles Of Loops Along The Waterfront

If the rise in pandemic numbers has renewed your concern for indoor activities such as movies and dining, then why not get outside and play for the day? The weather will soon cough up a perfect day for hiking and we can’t recommend a better trail suitable for a leisurely hike than the Scenic Shoreline […] The post The Scenic Shoreline Trail In South Carolina Takes You On Four Miles Of Loops Along The Waterfront appeared first on Only In Your State.
NINETY SIX, SC
gearjunkie.com

Leafy Scenes: 7 Best Road Trips for Viewing Fall Foliage

Autumn is a special time of year. The air is beginning to cool, and the leaves are starting to change color. And one of the best ways to see them is from the comfort of your car — possibly with a pumpkin-flavored beverage. If you’re looking for the best time...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Only In Virginia

The 5 Coolest Attractions In Virginia That Not Enough People Visit

Virginia is chock-full of must-see destinations that are known the world over. From Historic Jamestown to Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Beach, and Mount Vernon, these iconic attractions are always worth a visit. Yet we have a special fondness for the lesser-known destinations. These are the kinds of places that may require a bit more time and effort to find but are always worth the search. And, you might discover that they’re located practically right under your nose! So, without further ado, here are some of the coolest attractions that not nearly enough people visit. From outdoor destinations to incredible wineries, there’s a little something on this list for every kind of explorer.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Rhode Island

This Loop Trail Hike Is The Perfect Way To Explore The Gorgeous Wickaboxet Management Area

Rhode Island certainly has no shortage of natural beauty. With views of all kinds available in such a small state, it can be mind boggling to decide which spot to spend the day exploring. Luckily though, it’s pretty near impossible to make the wrong choice! We are really loving this loop trail hike right now […] The post This Loop Trail Hike Is The Perfect Way To Explore The Gorgeous Wickaboxet Management Area appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Mining Journal

Outdoors North: Nature has so much to offer us

“Adios to all this concrete, gonna get me some dirt road backstreets,” – Guy Clark. The early afternoon was bright and warm, though gray clouds were scratching at the corners of the blue, trying to gain a hold to pull themselves over it all. I left the crumbling obelisk head...
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Hampshire

The Mine Falls Green Trail Loop In New Hampshire Takes You From The River To The Woods And Back

Our favorite days outside are the ones spent hiking on trails throughout the state. There are so many different ones to try that it’s easy to experience a different landscape any time you venture out. Some trails, like the one we’re featuring today, offer lots of different types of scenery which makes for a fun […] The post The Mine Falls Green Trail Loop In New Hampshire Takes You From The River To The Woods And Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Beauty#Fresh Air
Only In Oregon

You’ll Hike Among The Giants At The Oregon Redwoods Trail

Oregon really does have it all: waterfalls, caves, beaches, canyons, temperate rainforests, and also some of the most glorious old-growth forests in the country. In fact, the redwood forests for which California is well-known actually extend into Oregon! You’ll find old-growth redwoods in the Rogue River-Siskiyou Forest near Brookings, and one of the best trails to see them is the Oregon Redwoods Trail. You’ll hike among the world’s grandest giants on the Oregon Redwoods Trail, and it’s an experience you must add to your bucket list.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

North Park’s Latodami Nature Center Offers Hiking and Education (Mon., 9/13/21)

The Latodami Nature Center in North Park provides free, educational events for children, but people of any age can appreciate its 250 acres and the wonders contained therein. The area includes forests, fields, streams, and a pond. It has trails with spaced posts that are marked with QR Codes. You can scan a code and learn about different native fauna, such as owls or deer. Much of the educational programming takes place at the Nature Barn, which was built around 1914. Girl and Boy Scouts have since painted its exterior with colorful murals of Pennsylvanian nature from each of our four seasons. On your way out, stop by the lending library and borrow a book until next time. Parking is limited, and be sure to register online for the events (for children and adults) ahead of time. 575 Brown Rd., Wexford. (C.M.)
WEXFORD, PA
backpacker.com

This Family Just Hiked The Appalachian Trail With A Preschooler—Here’s How You Can, Too

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Frozen shoes and snow-dampened sleeping bags made Cassie and Josh Sutton’s first weeks on the Appalachian Trail grueling. The couple started in January to work around Josh’s real-estate career—earlier than most thru-hikers start—and the Smoky Mountains greeted them with sub-freezing temperatures and incessant snowfall. But the Suttons couldn’t drown in winter misery, because there beside them—sometimes hidden among four-foot snow drifts—was their son, four-year-old Harvey Sutton.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Q985

Eight Wisconsin Hikes That Will Immerse You In the Beauty of Fall

Some people love Fall for the pumpkin spice concoctions that emerge during this time of the year. Other people love Fall because it's hoodie and apple orchard comeback time. Most people love Fall the most because of its colors, and if that's the boat you fall in, grab your hiking shoes now and let's go explore Fall beauty at its finest in Wisconsin this year!
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In Rhode Island

This 2.4 Mile Trail In Rhode Island Leads To A Historic Fort

It’s truly amazing how much history there is to be found tucked away in little towns in Rhode Island. It’s so inspiring to be able to visit so many different spots and feel like you’re getting to look through a window into the past. One particularly beautiful spot with a rich history is Fort Barton and the surrounding woods.
LIFESTYLE
visitmysmokies.com

Courthouse Rock Trail: A Secret Hiking Trail in the Smokies

One of the most popular activities in the Smoky Mountains is hiking! Most people choose to hike the popular trails, while other people who hike as their hobby want to find trails that are off the beaten path. There are quite a few trails to choose from, but we want to share a secret hiking trail with you called Courthouse Rock Trail! Keep reading to learn more about this secret trail in the Smoky Mountains.
TRAVEL
thetahoeweekly.com

The beauty and fury of nature

I couldn’t have planned it if I tried, but the story of nature’s beauty and fury is what enfolds in this edition of Tahoe Weekly. Tim Hauserman and I had been planning to do a story on the work of Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, or TINS, for some time (since last December actually), but as I finalized the editorial budget for this edition the Caldor Fire was advancing across parts of the southern end of the Tahoe Basin and threatening Heavenly Ski Resort.
TAHOE CITY, CA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island dogs show off for costume contest!

East Providence (WLNE) – Dogs took over Rose Larisa Park this weekend! The annual Paws in the Park event benefiting the Rhode Island SPCA happened on Saturday. Local vendors set up tents to sell pet items, while local food trucks sold food for the humans!. The main event of the...
PETS
Only In Oregon

The West Metolius River Trail Just Might Be One Of The Most Beautiful Hikes In Oregon

There’s no shortage of scenic hikes in Oregon. Whether you’re looking to trek through old-growth forest or along the coast, scale a mountain or walk behind a waterfall, you can have all sorts of hiking adventures in the Beaver State! In terms of scenic beauty, however, the following hike in central Oregon really is above and beyond. The West Metolius River Trail is a gorgeous hike that’s often overlooked, and it’s absolutely beautiful. The full trail is seven miles; however, there’s a two-mile option that’s simply perfect for a scenic day hike adventure in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
newportri.com

The Best Fall Foliage Drives in Rhode Island

While it doesn’t boast the Technicolor displays of Vermont and New Hampshire, Rhode Island is still blessed with some scenic autumn color. Along with cool temperatures and the return of Patriots football, autumn in New England is heralded by a spectacular polychromatic display as the green leaves of summer give way to shades of gold, red and orange. Fall foliage attracts hordes of “leaf peepers” to northern New England, particularly Vermont and New Hampshire. But you don’t need to “make like a tree and leave” to enjoy a pleasant drive enveloped by autumnal hues; Rhode Island is also blessed with fall foliage routes, some as close as Aquidneck Island itself. Just pack your pumpkin spice lattes for one of these seasonal road trips in Little Rhody.
NEWPORT, RI
Red Tricycle

13 Easy Nature Craft Activities (You Only Need a Few Sticks!)

Sticks and stones may break your bones, but they can also make for an awesome craft project. We’ve rounded up a bunch of cool art activities that incorporate sticks, twigs and leaves so you can bring the outdoors into your art-making. Read on to get the scoop on these fun nature-inspired art projects for kids.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Indiana

You’ll Want To Spend All Day On Spring Dry Loop, A Trail To A Waterfall-Fed Pool In Indiana

If you’re a fan of beautiful places in Indiana (and waterfalls), then you’re going to love this beautiful little Hoosier State hike. It’s easily among the most underrated of local journeys you can embark on in the Midwest – at least we think it is, anyway! Spring Dry Loop is a beautiful 4.2-mile loop trail located in Williamsport, Indiana, and it’s remarkably pleasant year-round. Our favorite time of year just so happens to be when the weather is warmer and better for dipping our toes into some crisp, clear water fed by a mesmerizing little waterfall, but honestly, it’s awesome no matter when you choose to show up.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Rhode Island

Only In Rhode Island

1K+
Followers
440
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Rhode Island is for people who LOVE the Ocean State. We publish one Rhode Island article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy