Bills Josh Allen looks deep against the Steelers. Jg 121320 Bills 24. These are four players on the Buffalo Bills to watch in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The first game for the Buffalo Bills is an important one as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a game that could have playoff ramifications at the end of the season and it will be important for the Bills to start off the season with a win.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO