The Young and the Restless is bringing back an original cast member, with her appearance the first she’ll make on the daytime soap opera since 2018. Janice Lynde will be reprising her role as world-renowned pianist Leslie Brooks when she makes a return visit to the soap. She will be appearing in multiple episodes in the middle of October. Will we see her playing piano and singing again? We can never assume anything on a soap.

