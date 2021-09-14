Apple’s Much-Anticipated Fall iPhone Event Delivers Big
Apple just finished its fall iPhone launch, where new iPhones, Apple Watches, and iPads were all announced, reported CNBC. Apple’s fall launches have become its most-hyped event of the year out of all of its product launches. They precede the busy holiday shopping season and typically carry some of the largest launches each year. Last year saw the early launch of the new Apple Watch in September and then the release of the iPhone 12 in October, which introduced 5G capabilities with an all-new design.www.etftrends.com
