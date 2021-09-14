The 10 Best Microscopes for Students and Kids of All Ages
Finding the right microscope for your child or teen can be a daunting task, with a laundry list of options on the market, including type, style, and appropriate features. It’s never early to get little ones interested in the natural world, and no doubt your school-age kid has STEM as a major part of their curriculum. We’ll venture to bet that it’s been a while since you’ve prepared slides in a lab, and there are microscope 101 basics you’ll need to absorb before you begin your search.www.popularmechanics.com
Comments / 0