CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The 10 Best Microscopes for Students and Kids of All Ages

By Rachel Klein
Popular Mechanics
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding the right microscope for your child or teen can be a daunting task, with a laundry list of options on the market, including type, style, and appropriate features. It’s never early to get little ones interested in the natural world, and no doubt your school-age kid has STEM as a major part of their curriculum. We’ll venture to bet that it’s been a while since you’ve prepared slides in a lab, and there are microscope 101 basics you’ll need to absorb before you begin your search.

www.popularmechanics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Students are claiming on TikTok that they stole soap dispensers, SmartBoards, and microscopes from schools as part of a growing trend

TikTokers are posting videos claiming to have stolen school equipment like paper towel dispensers. On the app, they refer to thefts as "licks" usually described as "devious" or "diabolical." Some schools have taken to social media to warn students against participating in the trend. TikTok creators are claiming to have...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wvgazettemail.com

Teaching about 9/11 changes as students age

HUNTINGTON — When a defining moment in America’s history becomes a history book item, it’s up to those who lived through it to explain why that occurrence sits so heavy on the hearts of many. Two decades after the United States was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, the memories remain...
HUNTINGTON, WV
ABC 15 News

Mathnasium provides homework support for students of all ages!

Mathnasium is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. At Mathnasium Learning Centers, we make math make sense! Whether your child started out far behind or already ahead in math, Mathnasium will help them leap ahead because we know that any child can be successful in math-it's a matter of teaching it in a way that makes sense to them.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Microscope#Microscopes#School Children#Ap
bookriot.com

20 Of The Best Fall Books For Kids

Looking for fall books for kids? There are a lot of autumn books to choose from. Fall is magical time of year, especially for children. There’s the magic (and science!) of leaves changing colors and falling off the trees. The deliciousness of freshly picked apples, squash from the farmer’s market, and homemade pumpkin pies. The thrill and anxiety of going back to school. The celebration of Halloween, Mooncake Festival, Thanksgiving, and many more holidays. Fall is full of exciting topics for children to read about.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Walkie Talkies for Kids

Although the popularity of smartphones in the past decade has skyrocketed, there’s still something special that makes walkie talkies worth buying. These devices are practical and fun to use, and that’s why kids find them fascinating. When shopping for walkie talkies to gift your kids, some of the key factors...
ELECTRONICS
romper.com

15 Of The Best Farm Movies For Kids

We’re not exactly sure why all kids seem to go through a farm phase. Maybe it’s all the adorable animals. Maybe it’s all the space to run around. Maybe it’s the tractors. Maybe it’s the indoctrinating effect of singing “Old MacDonald” over and over for the first several years of life. Whatever the reason, we get it. Farms are fun! So we’ve rounded out some of the best farm movies for kids to watch as a family.
RELATIONSHIPS
DFW Community News

25 Free Halloween Coloring Pages for Kids of All Ages

We are celebrating a happy Halloween with free fun Halloween coloring pages for kids of all ages. These Halloween themed printable pictures are a fun activity for a Halloween party, classroom party or a treat coloring page pause at home. Grab your crayons, colored pencils and maybe a little orange...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

STEAM for all ages

THOMASVILLE — STEAM labs across all divisions on Brookwood School’s campus have been getting lots of action already this fall semester. Lower School students studied the seed germination process of pumpkin seeds. After their seeds sprouted, they planted them in the butterfly garden in hopes that they will have pumpkins just in time for fall!
THOMASVILLE, GA
momblogsociety.com

Top 5 Favorite Art Activities for Kids of All Ages

Kids love art. There is just something about being creative that taps into a young person’s sense of self. Art can be very personal, and kids learn to express themselves in ways they never have before when they engage with art materials. Many children have a natural desire to create....
KIDS
Macomb Daily

Learn to recognize signs of ADHD in people of all ages

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder affects millions of people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that a 2016 survey of parents found that 6.1 million children, which equated to roughly 9.4 percent of the childhood population that year, had been diagnosed with ADHD. ADHD is the most prevalent childhood psychiatric disorder in Canada.
MENTAL HEALTH
goodmorningamerica.com

Adorable Halloween costumes for kids of all ages

Trick-or-treating remains a bit of a challenge this year due to COVID, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy yourself. Thankfully, there are so many options for kids' costumes, ranging from traditional to creative. From fan favorites such as superheroes to classic go-tos such as witches, vampires and zombies, we...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Red Tricycle

Best Trips to Take if You Don’t Have School-Aged Kids

Got kiddos under the age of five? Then the fall is your friend for family travel. Now that school is back in session, you can visit these family-friendly destinations without the summer crowds, whether you’re aiming for a weekend trip amongst the fall foliage, or a beach town that’s awesome in the offseason. So if you have a toddler or two in tow or preschoolers who still have a relatively open schedule, read on for fun fall family vacation ideas.
TRAVEL
laconianh.gov

Movies & More for Kids: Croods 2 A New Age

Join us for The Croods 2: A New Age. Rated PG, 95 minutes. Light refreshments are available. Limited seating, first-come, first served. In the Laconia Rotary Hall (Auditorium), for children birth through age 12 with a parent/caregiver.
RELATIONSHIPS
country1037fm.com

Best States for College Students

Shout out to the many households who are adjusting to your kid living away from home and on-campus. It’s not easy saying goodbye, but you get used to the unanswered text and calls you might be experiencing. When my kids when off to school I danced in joy, but held their baby pictures in my hands as I waltzed across the floor. The best states for college students living off campus is going to be in a few rankings, but in our neck of the woods of North Carolina, it looks like Virginia came in above us.
COLLEGES
goodmorningwilton.com

Woodcock Nature Center Welcomes Runners of All Ages for Annual “Where the Wild Things Run” 5K & Kids’ Run

Woodcock Nature Center will once again welcome runners, hikers and walkers of all ages at its annual Where the Wild Things Run 5K and Kids Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m. For several decades, this event has highlighted Woodcock’s nearly five miles of publicly accessible trails and raised money for the center’s educational programs.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
MedicineNet.com

How Much Screen Time Should Kids Have? Age by Age Guide

Screens have become a ubiquitous fact of modern life for adults, teens, and young children. Laptops, devices, and mobile phones can help everybody work, play, and communicate. But major screen time can also have physical and psychological side effects. So, as a parent or a caregiver, you may want to limit your kids’ screen time.
KIDS
fox13news.com

LAUSD proposing vaccine mandate for all eligible students ages 12 and up

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Unified School District is proposing a vaccine mandate for all eligible students, officials announced Wednesday. Under the proposal, eligible students aged 12 and up would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes. The proposal will go to the district's Board...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy