Designer Peter B. Staples Finds Comfort in a Classic

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lighting designer—and one of this year’s Dwell 24—hunted down the quintessential director’s chair. I grew up in a Gustav Stickley Craftsman-style home, which was really beautiful but dark. The front porch, however, was really bright and light. We ate every dinner there in the summer, sitting around a table on a bunch of white director’s chairs, like the one I have now. Some of my best childhood memories are from sitting at that table.

