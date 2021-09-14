Oktoberfest 2021: Celebrate with These Local Brews

While we really don’t need a reason to celebrate beer along the coast any time of the year, this German tradition — festivities inspired by a Bavarian royal marriage in the early 1800s — has been adopted the world over. The Charleston area happens to be home to many local breweries who take their craft very seriously. Here is a selection of home-grown brews to try this fall, along with some sound pairing suggestions. Feeling inspired in the kitchen? We have two seasonal crudité and dips for you to try, with a few easy shortcuts if you are pressed for time. Hop to it!