CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Oktoberfest 2021: Celebrate with These Local Brews

mountpleasantmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we really don’t need a reason to celebrate beer along the coast any time of the year, this German tradition — festivities inspired by a Bavarian royal marriage in the early 1800s — has been adopted the world over. The Charleston area happens to be home to many local breweries who take their craft very seriously. Here is a selection of home-grown brews to try this fall, along with some sound pairing suggestions. Feeling inspired in the kitchen? We have two seasonal crudité and dips for you to try, with a few easy shortcuts if you are pressed for time. Hop to it!

mountpleasantmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Beer Style#Oktoberfest#World Of Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#German#Bavarian#Oast Brewing Co#European#Cuban#Mandarina Bavaria#Charlestowne Tobacco#Sweet Potato Pie Porter#Southern

Comments / 0

Community Policy