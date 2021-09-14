After returning from ACL injury, Giants' Saquon Barkley faces 2nd game in 4 days

Barkley carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards and caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Broncos. Seeing his first regular-season action since blowing out his knee in Week 2 last year, Barkley did not look like his usual explosive self, and his longest run went for only five yards. Devontae Booker didn't see much action either though, managing only five touches, which suggests it was game flow as much as his fitness that limited Barkley's workload. The Giants haven't offered a real timetable for how long their star RB will continue to be treated with kid gloves, but Barkley himself will probably show when he's ready to return to his usual role. That likely won't happen Week 2 though, due to a quick turnaround for a Thursday clash and a tough road matchup against Washington.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO