An SUV crashed at the 25th Street on ramp to Route 22, then rolled off the road into high weeds, Palmer Township police said. The crash was around 1:03 p.m. Monday on the ramp from 25th street onto Route 22 westbound in Palmer Township. That ramp goes past an entrance to a shopping center on the left and an AutoZone store on the right.

PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO