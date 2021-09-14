CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The U.S. Family Reunification Task Force launches a website to reunify immigrant families

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – President Biden’s Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families launched a registration website for separated families to self-identify, reunify in the United States, and receive support services. Together.gov and Juntos.gov will help the Task Force identify and reunite families who were separated by the United States government between January 20, 2017 and January 20, 2021. The International Organization for Migration will work with the Task Force to support these efforts.

