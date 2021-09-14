CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why iPhone users should update their phones immediately

By Joel Crane
KFYR-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you have an iPhone, Apple encourages you to update your software immediately. A virus has been developed that exploits a flaw in the iMessage app. It uses what experts call a “zero-click exploit.”. The bug can simply be inserted on your phone by a hacker...

