Baltimore, MD

Marty’s Weather Blog: Not The Best Forecast, But Not The Worst Either.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s keep it easy today, Mom Nature, a lot of us are moving a bit slow after last night’s very late Ravens game. And I think our Mother Nature is going to have mercy on us. Not the best forecast, but not the worst either. Very much like yesterday, this afternoon will be hot and humid. This evening very warm and humid. Thunderstorms are not likely so all we have to do is slug it out with a heat index of 96 degrees later on.

Baltimore, MD
