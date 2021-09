WASHINGTON - Aaron Kronenberg and Oscar Haynes Brown provided the offense Tuesday afternoon to send GW men's soccer to a 2-1 win over Liberty on the Mount Vernon Campus. The Buff and Blue netted the game's first two goals and then held on down the stretch after the Flames got on the board in the 81st minute to improve to 2-0 on home turf this season.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO