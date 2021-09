The must-watch performance is nearly 14 minutes long. Rico Nasty is joined by an all women’s band. “I like having a band,” Rico Nasty says while laughing midway through her at home concert. “Especially when it’s all girls.” Rico Nasty has performed on several festival stages in the past, where she is usually accompanied by a dj. This show is one of her best performances yet. She flexes her rage and her range with five of her best songs.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO