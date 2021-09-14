The New Apple iPhone 13 Has One Very Underrated Upgrade
For the 15th time in human history, Apple's dropped new iPhones: specifically, the new iPhone 13 lineup. We've got the same four models as arrived last year—the iPhone, iPhone Mini, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max—with fairly subtle upgrades across the board. Cameras get a little better, video gets a little smarter (more on that shortly), screens get a little sharper, notches get a little less notched. But there's one big change that Apple didn't really hype much—one that'll be a difference-maker for everyone.www.gq.com
Comments / 0