New York City, NY

Afternoon Brief, August 14

By Editor
wineindustryadvisor.com
 6 days ago

The largest winegrowing states in the country — California, Oregon, New York and Washington, which produce 95% of U.S. wine — have established educational and certification sustainability programs over the past two decades, furthering the widespread adoption of sustainable practices by U.S. winegrowers and winemakers…. FEATURED ARTICLE. The wine storage...

wineindustryadvisor.com

wineindustryadvisor.com

Multi-State Partnership Advances Sustainability in the U.S. Wine Industry Through Research, Education and Promotion

— The largest winegrowing states in the country — California, Oregon, New York and Washington, which produce 95% of U.S. wine — have established educational and certification sustainability programs over the past two decades, furthering the widespread adoption of sustainable practices by U.S. winegrowers and winemakers. Since 2018, wine organizations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Banshee Stakes Claim in Growing Sparkling Wine Segment with "Ten of Cups" Brut

Healdsburg Craft Wine Innovators Release Inaugural Brut California NV. Healdsburg, Calif., September 16, 2021 – — Banshee Wines, one of the fastest growing luxury wine brands in the U.S., announces the release of their first sparkling wine in the Banshee portfolio, “Ten of Cups” Brut California NV. Inspired by the namesake Tarot Card, the limited-production release is crafted using the traditional Méthode Champenoise with a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. Ten of Cups (SRP: $28.00) is now available online at bansheewines.com and will be released this Fall in select geographies across the U.S. National expansion will follow later in 2022.
HEALDSBURG, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Delicato Family Wines Adds Prosecco to "RELAX" Brand Portfolio

New Prosecco DOC Joins U.S.’s number one imported Riesling in RELAX lineup. 1 in the United States and exclusive importer for RELAX Wines, announced today the addition of a Prosecco DOC to the RELAX Wines portfolio. RELAX Wines is the number one German brand2 in the U.S.; the addition of the Prosecco expands the RELAX offering into the hottest category in the U.S. wine industry, Prosecco DOC.
wineindustryadvisor.com

Consumers' Thirst for Wine Fuels the Storage and Cellaring Business

Increase in wine purchases means increase demands for wine storage solutions. The wine storage business experienced a measurable uptick during the pandemic-induced, wine-buying boom. Both at-home and off-site wine storage have reported sales increases between 15 and nearly 50 percent. “Pre-pandemic, our business was growing 10 to 25 percent, depending...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
California State
New York City, NY
Oregon State
New York State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Thousand Oaks Acorn

The Conejo Cactus and Succulent Society will meet Mon., Oct. 4 at Cal Lutheran University, Lundring Events Center, 130 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks. This is a new meeting location. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7. Kyle Williams will present a program on Thailand. Williams has...
wineindustryadvisor.com

The 2021 Oregon Sparkling Report Spotlights the Quality of Oregon's Sparkling Producers

Tualatin, Oregon, September 15, 2021 — Weinnotes is launching the most extensive Oregon Sparkling Report to date. Oregon is known for its Pinot Noir, but it’s time to bring forth another conversation to the table. The primary varietals for Sparkling are Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, but the logistics of making Sparkling has been a blocker for most producers. However, with Sparkling consultants who provide equipment and expertise, more and more wineries are coming out with a limited production of Sparkling for their club members.
floridatrend.com

Thursday's Afternoon Update

Visit Florida views delta variant as ‘bump' in recovery. Florida travel-industry leaders expect the surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant to cause only a brief slowdown in the state’s tourism rebound, as they seek more federal money to lure families and winter visitors. The goal is to maintain the pace of recovery that the leisure and hospitality industry has seen this year after COVID-19 caused massive economic damage in 2020, when the state ended 10 years of steadily increasing tourism numbers. More from the News Service of Florida.
wineindustryadvisor.com

Oregon Wine Experience® Cancels 2021 In-Person Events

Online Auctions Continue to Build a New Children’s Hospital. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE), one of the top destination charity wine and culinary events, has moved its auction entirely online for the 2021 event. The three in-person events have been cancelled due to the continued surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Founders’ Barrel Auction, Miracle Auction & Salmon Bake and Grand Tasting events will not be held as in-person gatherings. People can still participate virtually and bid online on exclusive wines and auction packages as part of the Founders’ Barrel Auction, Miracle Auction, and Silent Auctions. (
wineindustryadvisor.com

Sparkle with CK Mondavi and Family's Diamond Anniversary Sweepstakes

Craft a special 75th anniversary wine cocktail alongside Riana and Angelina Mondavi on October 7th. Napa, CA, September 15, 2021 — As CK Mondavi and Family wraps up a milestone year marking its 75th anniversary, the winery is sharing the celebratory spirit by offering fans the chance to win a sparkling gift in its Diamond Sweepstakes, which runs September through the end of the year. Seven grand prize winners will receive gift certificates of $1,000 for use at a fine jewelry retailer. Five first place prize winners will receive one CK Mondavi and Family travel jewelry case.
wineindustryadvisor.com

Premium Wine Group Installs New High-Speed Bottling Line and Is First Winery in US to Utilize BioGill® Wastewater Treatment Technology

MATTITUCK, NY – September 15, 2021 – Premium Wine Group, a 30,000 square foot custom crush and co-packing facility located 80 miles from New York City, announces the installation of two major pieces of equipment aimed at increasing the winery’s sustainability and capacity. Developed in Australia, BioGill® is an advanced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Historic French Wine Producer, Maison Lorgeril, Now Imported Under Albert Bichot USA portfolio

Dating back four centuries, with a focus on quality, sustainability, and excellent terroirs, Maison Lorgeril joins this prestigious French portfolio. (August 4, 2021 – Languedoc-Roussillon, France) –Albert Bichot USA is set to launch Maison Lorgeril and solidify a partnership with this unique, French winery as part of its importer portfolio....
wineindustryadvisor.com

Sustainable Wine Roundtable Created to Fight Climate Change, Founding Members Announced

Domaine Bousquet is joining forces with key wine industry sustainability leaders around the globe, to form the Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR), a new international community that has come together to accelerate action as sustainability challenges mount. SWR is a unique coalition of leading wine brands, small producers, distributors, retailers, and environmental organizations who are united in their commitment to make the wine sector a leader in sustainability.
wineindustryadvisor.com

Rare 2006 Leroy Musigny Sells for €28,244 at Idealwine

Hammer prices at iDealwine, the world’s leading online wine auctioneer reached new heights with a bottle of 2006 Domaine Leroy Musigny Grand Cru selling for €28,244. This is not the first time the renowned Burgundy estate has surpassed the legendary Domaine de la Romanée-Conti at auction, making it the most sought-after wine in the world.
wineindustryadvisor.com

Shannon Family of Wines Introduces Project Ovis

– Shannon Family of Wines’ Project Ovis, is the transformation of their 1,000-acre Lake County mountain vineyard estate into a completely sustainable, regenerative organic farming system. It is the reimagining of viticulture and winemaking to address the effects of climate change. Shannon Family of Wines’ efforts are both holistic and...
wineindustryadvisor.com

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards Adopts Inuru's Oled Label Technology

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 2019 Tempranillo Deux Barrique and 2020 Best Barrel bottles are adorned with interactive labels from Inuru. These interactive labels will illuminate the designation of “Deux Barrique” or “Best Barrel” when the consumer activates the label. According to Inuru’s Lead of Development in the United States, Haydn Maley, “This product is special because it is the first printed, flexible, organic, recyclable OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode). It is also the first to be cost-efficient enough to use in packaging. It allows consumers a brand new experience to interact with the packaging and for brands to have product differentiation.”
wineindustryadvisor.com

35th Annual Grapefest® – A Texas Wine Experience Sees Strong Turnout to Toast the Wines of Texas, South Australia's Barossa Valley and California's Napa Valley

Festival attendees enjoy premium wines, live music, festival fun and more. (September 19, 2021) – A strong turnout of festival-goers celebrated Grapevine’s 35th Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, in Historic Downtown Grapevine, September 16,17,18 and 19. During the festival, Grapevine’s newest public work of art, “Peace Circle,” was unveiled on Peace Plaza at Grapevine Main Station and the Sister Cities Friendship Hall dedication was held. Attendees celebrated wine during the Liberty Park Plaza Wine Experience with the Taste of Two Valleys, sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort, where they sipped unique wines from South Australia’s Barossa Valley and California’s Napa Valley. GrapeFest’s signature event, the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, sponsored by Bank of the West and Trinity Metro TEXRail, invited visitors to enjoy Texas wines from more than 30 Texas wineries. Guests also participated in festival favorites such as GrapeStomp, Champagne Cork Shoot-Off, live entertainment on four stages and many other festival events and activities.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

