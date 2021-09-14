Afternoon Brief, August 14

Festival attendees enjoy premium wines, live music, festival fun and more. (September 19, 2021) – A strong turnout of festival-goers celebrated Grapevine’s 35th Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, in Historic Downtown Grapevine, September 16,17,18 and 19. During the festival, Grapevine’s newest public work of art, “Peace Circle,” was unveiled on Peace Plaza at Grapevine Main Station and the Sister Cities Friendship Hall dedication was held. Attendees celebrated wine during the Liberty Park Plaza Wine Experience with the Taste of Two Valleys, sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort, where they sipped unique wines from South Australia’s Barossa Valley and California’s Napa Valley. GrapeFest’s signature event, the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, sponsored by Bank of the West and Trinity Metro TEXRail, invited visitors to enjoy Texas wines from more than 30 Texas wineries. Guests also participated in festival favorites such as GrapeStomp, Champagne Cork Shoot-Off, live entertainment on four stages and many other festival events and activities.
