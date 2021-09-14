Afternoon Brief, August 14

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 2019 Tempranillo Deux Barrique and 2020 Best Barrel bottles are adorned with interactive labels from Inuru. These interactive labels will illuminate the designation of “Deux Barrique” or “Best Barrel” when the consumer activates the label. According to Inuru’s Lead of Development in the United States, Haydn Maley, “This product is special because it is the first printed, flexible, organic, recyclable OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode). It is also the first to be cost-efficient enough to use in packaging. It allows consumers a brand new experience to interact with the packaging and for brands to have product differentiation.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 15 HOURS AGO