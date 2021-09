The Drone Racing League is leaning into today’s crypto craze, signing its largest partnership deal yet with blockchain platform Algorand. A source familiar with the deal said Algorand agreed to pay $100 million over five years for a tie-up that stretches from title sponsorship to metaverse gaming. Algorand, a blockchain platform established in 2017 by MIT professor Silvio Micali, supports a range of crypto activities as an alternative to other options like Ethereum. As Ethereum’s fees have risen with its popularity this year, competitors have gotten more attention. Algorand’s $ALGO coin recently reached a high price of $2.42 and had a...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO