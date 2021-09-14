Buzzer skill to me is the biggest problem with Jeopardy
If it were a truer test of knowledge, they would find a better way to level the 'buzzing reflex' factor. Being able to visually process a light signal, have fast sensory reflexes and the dexterity to rapidly press the buzzer a few hundredths of a second faster than the next guy is actually a critical skill in Jeopardy. The players who go on huge win streaks often do so by locking out other players from even answering.virginia.sportswar.com
