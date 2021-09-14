CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Buzzer skill to me is the biggest problem with Jeopardy

By Toolie92 Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

If it were a truer test of knowledge, they would find a better way to level the 'buzzing reflex' factor. Being able to visually process a light signal, have fast sensory reflexes and the dexterity to rapidly press the buzzer a few hundredths of a second faster than the next guy is actually a critical skill in Jeopardy. The players who go on huge win streaks often do so by locking out other players from even answering.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

COD: Vanguard beta reactions reveal fixes for the game's biggest problems

Activision has released a Call of Duty: Vanguard beta, showcasing several modes, maps, and new features. This beta comes after the Champion Hill alpha available at the end of August 2021. For the most part, the Vanguard beta shows substantial signs of improvement over the alpha. With this being a...
VIDEO GAMES
sportswar.com

I'm ambivalent, too. I think my biggest problem with it is it's too

Complex and therefore, imho, not logo-ish. It's a clever design and there are still v sabres, but it takes too long to decipher what the heck it is. I'm not a fan of having to go through the process of deciphering. My old fashioned opinion is that a logo should be immediately understood/grasped.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeopardy#Buzzer
E! News

Gabby Petito's "Odd" Final Text to Her Mom Revealed

JoJo Siwa Feels She "Already Won" on 1st Night of "DWTS" 2021 Emmys Craziest Looks on "Nightly Pop" Olivia Jade "Accidentally Blacked Out" Performing on "DWTS" JoJo Siwa Feels She "Already Won" on 1st Night of "DWTS" about 5 hours ago. 3 days ago. 5 days ago. Kim Kardashian Reveals...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Why freedom is in serious jeopardy

There are many ways in which to divide humanity -- the decent and the indecent, the happy and the unhappy, the cowardly and the courageous, those who lead and those who follow, etc. Two major divisions that are less often noted but highly consequential are between those who want to control others and those who have little interest in controlling others, and between the related categories of…
sportswar.com

If the roles were reversed and a UNC guy did that same play to one of our

Guys, this board would have exploded. And there would not have been discussion about "forcing the WR to continue to play is strategic and has competitive advantages". It was a blind side cheap shot that is being legislated out of the game. Sorry I love the Hoos but that is an ugly ugly moment in this day and age.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
sportswar.com

I agree with you. Not a Favre fan, but much respect. I understand Namath's

Thing was as much to do with NYC in the later 60's, etc. (Broadway Joe, etc.) but seemed like there were MUCH better QBs in his era. Also recognize Namath's career was seriously impacted by knee injuries, etc., but he always seemed good, but not great. No denying Favre's greatness.
NFL
sportswar.com

Well, as you are on the lounge we have to assume you are cheap and cheesy

IMDbTV, which is free on Amazon Prime, has just added Space: 1999 -- SteveInBaltimore 09/21/2021 3:29PM. Well, as you are on the lounge we have to assume you are cheap and cheesy -- turkeywinghokie 09/21/2021 3:34PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
sportswar.com

Clark will start at PG and probably eat 30 mins there. How is he third?

If there were a depth chart at each position, how would you place them? -- FredArbiter 09/21/2021 12:33PM. Clark will start at PG and probably eat 30 mins there. How is he third? ** -- Hoochie Daddy 09/21/2021 4:56PM. Fred is under the delusion that Clark is a scrub who...
sportswar.com

I'm a fan of the logo too.

Bronco and Carla are fans of Nike's Capitulating/Bowing/Ashamed Cavalier. -- HoosForward 09/21/2021 4:18PM. BM is on record has saying the dung beetle logo is "the best in the land." ** -- WahooKnows 09/21/2021 3:35PM. The best way to say it sucks is not purchase anything with it.. -- BuchHoo 09/21/2021...

Comments / 0

Community Policy