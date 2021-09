So what's new and different about the Apple Watch Series 7?. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7 at the latest Apple Event, to be released sometime this fall. The screen size will be larger, measuring 41mm and 45mm instead of the current models' 40mm and 44mm options, giving it 20% more screen area. The display is more advanced, up to 70% brighter indoors. Users will be able to pull up a full keyboard for typing on the new Apple Watch. There will be new faces, exclusively for the Series 7, including Dynamic Contour and a new Modular face with two large complications. And yes, there will be some lovely new color options and new bands available.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO