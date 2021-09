ICYMI - Second Street Joe Was Waving HIs Flags On Top of the Canadian Honker Restaurant. You can only see it from high above but on top of the Canadian Honker Restaurant is a sign that says "Get Well Soon - God Bless". It's in the perfect place for patients and visitors at St. Mary's to see and maybe have some encouragement when they need it the most. Well, 2nd Street Joe was up on that roof, next to that sign the other day to spread some more love to his brother who is in the ICU. You can read the entire story and see photos here, but it sounds like Joe is not able to visit him right now.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO